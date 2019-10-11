Flanagan-Cornell vs. Lexington volleyball

It was Volley for the Cure Night at Flanagan-Cornell and the Falcons celebrated with a three-set Heart of Illinois Conference volleyball win over visiting Lexington.

The annual event that typically generates a donation for research in breast cancer was highlighted by the hosts as they persevered the challenge of the Minutemen 20-25, 25-19, 25-17.

It was a hard-hitting match as Tia Hardt led all attackers with 13 kills for Lexington. Kayla Van Weelden (8 kills) and Regan Reed (7 kills) combined for 15 for the Falcons.

Taylor Reed led FCHS with 9 assists and Kortney Harms had 6 assists. Jules Grunloh led the Minutemen with 17 assisted attacks.

It was defense that was on display as Reed made 17 digs and Van Weelden had 13 for the Falcons (18-9-1). Grace Zimmerman made 1 block.

Skyler Friedmansky had 14 digs for Lexington (10-9) and Jayden Standish chalked up 1½ blocks.

Lexington collected a win in the junior varsity match by a three-set count of 25-11, 23-25, 15-8. The freshmen played to a tie with Flanagan-Cornell winning 25-21 and Lexington posting a 25-19 victory.