In consecutive weeks, Annawan-Wethersfield responded to the challenge presented by two undefeated teams by winning both times in convincing fashion.

A-W is 6-0 and 4-0 in the Lincoln Trail Conference. The team was ranked fourth in Class 1A by the Associated Press.

On Friday, A-W is at Oneida to take on the Mid-County co-op. Mid-County is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the Lincoln Trail.

“Our goal is to play our best game,” A-W coach Logan Willits said. “We want consistency. There are things to clean up. We want to be as perfect as we can be.”

In the last four seasons, Annawan-Wethersfield is the only Lincoln Trail opponent Mid-County hasn’t beaten at least once.

The goal for A-W is to finish the regular season strong, wrap up the remaining Lincoln Trail opponents and enter the postseason undefeated. “We can’t suffer any setbacks,” Willits said.

One of the things A-W wants to accomplish is to keep rotating players into its offense and its defense, to give nonstarters playing time to develop their skills. A-W, like nearly all small schools, has players that play on the defensive and offensive side of the ball.. But A-W regularly rotates in nine players in the defensive formation.That gives the reserves playing time, but also, allows their players who fill key offensive positions a chance for a rest.

One of those key players is quarterback Coltin Quagliano. Last week in A-W’s 44-0 victory over Ridgewood, Quagliano had more than 100 yards rushing and 264 yards passing. “That was a monster performance,” Logan Willits said.

Willits also credited the team’s offensive line for its cohesion, for clearing a path that Quagliano could exploit.

One things A-W hopes to avoid is injuries. Willits said a key to that is playing at 100 percent all the time.