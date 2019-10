CANTON — Kewanee won its last match of the regular season, defeated in Canton 4-0 in soccer.

Kewanee led 2-0 at half thanks to goals by Kaden Peterson and Corbin VanDeSampel.

In the second half, Elijah Bermudez and VanDeSampel had the other goals.

Peterson had two assists and Guillermo Riggen had 1.

Keeper Omar Zepeda had seven saves.

Kewanee opens the postseason at 11 a.m. Saturday at Northeast Park in Kewanee against No. 11 seed Yorkville Christian. Kewanee is the No. 6 seed.