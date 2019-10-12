Prairie Central becomes playoff eligible

A strong start proved to be key for the Prairie Central Hawks in their 48-7 win over the host Olympia Spartans Friday night.

Starting the game quickly helped the Hawks take their second straight game and fifth of the season.

“That was our point of emphasis this week to start fast. We have done a good job the last couple weeks scoring on the opening drive, but we have been fizzling out,” Prairie Central head coach Andy Quain said.

“It was important for us to get going and get things going for us. It was big for us to build belief in ourselves while putting doubt on them and we were able to capitalize on that.”

After getting the ball to start the game, the Spartans quickly lost it when quarterback Ethan Davis promptly turned it over setting up an eventual Prairie Central score from the five-yard line. Dailen Lawless did the honors for the Hawks with 7:18 to go in the first quarter.

The Hawks’ next possession did not cruise into the end zone quite like they had in the first. Marching down the field, Prairie Central once again punched it into the end zone from the five-yard line as Connor Casner barreled in just 20 seconds of the second quarter. A missed extra point field goal gave the Hawks 13-0 lead.

After the slow march to the end zone for their first score, the Hawks picked it up and started moving down the field quicker.

“It was a matter of setting some things up,” Quain said. “We were really able to control the ground game that opened us up with some passes that we could execute in the second and score faster.”

The Hawk’s second interception of the game quickly gave them the ball back. Quarterback Kaden King moved the Hawks downfield on a huge pass moving the Hawks from the 37-yard to the one-yard line. Once again it set up an easy punch in as Corbin Moser scored the touchdown.

On the ensuing extra-point kick, the Hawks made up for the missed kick earlier in the game with Moser running in for two points after a bad snap.

The hot quarter continued for the Prairie Central offense. A commanding march put the Hawks in the red zone. King could not find a receiver open, so he kept it for himself for the 14-yard touchdown run.

The next possession saw the Spartans put up their only stop of the game. The Spartans stuffed the Hawks on fourth down forcing a turn over on downs.

But the strong stand would not last as the Spartans promptly fumbled the ball away, allowing for the Hawks to add another score and go up 35-0 by halftime as Devin Martin picked up the loose ball for the score.

The deficit was too much to overcome for Olympia, and it grew worse after allowing a touchdown in the third to get the running clock going.

King connected with Lawless for a 24-yard score to make it 41-0 with 10:54 left in the third and start the clock.

While the offense of the Hawks was putting up a dominating fight, the defense also managed to shut down the Spartans. The Spartans managed just one touchdown coming late in the third quarter.

“We played aggressive defense. the kids really controlled the line of scrimmage,” Quain. “The defensive line did a great job, we had great linebacker flow which led to us getting to the ball quickly.”

Caeden Young scored for Prairie Central with a 1-yard run.

Back-to-back wins move the Hawks to 5-2 and give them playoff eligibility.

“We have the defending 3A state champs coming into town. They are a playoff team, we just became playoff eligible. It will be a really big test for us,” Quain said.