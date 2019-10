The Lady Giants golf team finished their regular season 11-6, a new school record in Coach Tyler Christiansen’s first season.

Three girls advanced to sectionals: Elizabeth Rosich, Kylie Fahnestock and Ryleigh Moser.

STATS

Rosich, 103

Moser, 108

Fahnestock, 118

Congratulations to the Canton girls golf team.