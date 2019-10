The Limestone volleyball team downed Canton at home 25-23, 25-7.

The Lady Giants Varsity record is now 6-22 overall and 1-10 conference.

Kills: Dennis, 2

Aces: Bair, 1; Painter, 1; Dennis, 1

Blocks: Williams, 1

Assists: Dixon, 2

Digs: Mayall, 4