CANTON — The IHSA Regional Class A3 Volleyball Tournament will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Canton High School South Gym.

Teams are Canton, Morton, Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods.

Game times

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. — Canton (visitor) vs Morton (home)

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. — Richwoods (visitor) vs Notre Dame (home)

Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. — Championship Game (higher seed home team)

Admission is $5 per session for everyone (baby in arms is free). NO PASSES

Home team will use south locker room and visiting team will use north local room. Home team will use each bench (nearest locker rooms). Visitors will use west bench.

Both teams will be afforded warm-up session normal access as set in the National Federation guidelines. 2(shared)-6(home)-6(visitors) format.

Officials: R1 and R2 assigned by IHSA. Line judges will be used.