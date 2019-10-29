PRINCETON — Kewanee opened hot, showed resilience even after losing a lead, then pressed the attack in the third set for an upset victory over Mendota in the opening round of the Class 2A Regional at Prouty Gymnasium.

Kewanee won 25-23, 19-25, 25-18.

“They know it’s win or go home,” Kewanee coach Claire Nichols said. “And they came ready to play. They played their hearts out. Fantastic. Awesome volleyball to watch.”

Kewanee jumped ahead 4-0 in the first set, an early run punctuated by a Kendal Bennison ace service. Mendota called time. Then it was 12-4 on an ace service by Gracey Damron and Alyson Shafer’s first kill. Mendota called time again.

Mendota, which entered the match at 21-13-2, slowly chipped away at the advantage, eventually tying it at 18 on a kill by Teghan Tillman. Amellia Bromenschenkel’s ace gave Mendota a 22-19 lead.

But Shafer took her turn at the service line, dropped two sinking jump serves into the heart of the Mendota defense for aces, sparking a Kewanee rally. Two hitting errors by Mendota and a dink for point by Bennison gave Kewanee the set.

“That helped us with the momentum, especially when they tied it back up,” Nichols said. “Proud of our girls for winning that first set. That really made the difference.”

Shafer was just getting warmed up. She had three kills in the second set.

Shafer’s play flowed into the third set. Bennison fed Shafer sets to her favorite point of attack at the left post. Shafer had a kill to put Kewanee up 5-1. She had another to make it 8-2. She got a tapper to fall, making it 10-6.

But even as Shafer moved to the back row, Kewanee maintained its offensive attack. Dana Eble had a kill. Then Ailynn Duarte had the second of three blocks in the set to make it 12-7. Duarte added two kills to make it 16-10.

Mendota missed on three hitting opportunities. Then Shafer had come back around to the front row. She put two more kills down, making it 22-15.

“Aly played fantastic tonight. She did what we needed her to do,” Nichols said.

Then freshman blocker Emma Crofton blocked an attack by Mendota 6-footer Jaelyn Fitzgerald. That made it 23-17. Crofton followed that up with an attack to the empty left corner to set up match point. Mendota’s last serve attempt went long and out of bounds.

“Huge block and a huge kill at the end of the game,” Nichols said. “That’s awesome to see out of our freshman.”

Unofficial tallies had Shafer with 10 kills, Duarte with six kills and four blocks and Bennison with 16 assists. The team stat sheet showed junior libero Josie DeBord with seven digs.

“I don’t praise Josie enough,” Nichols said. “She’s all over the floor. She’s got every ball, every time. She really takes care of us in the back row. Even in front row sometimes.”

Mendota’s statistical leaders were Bromenschenkel with nine kills, seven blocks and two aces. Tillman contributed seven kills and Anna Bokus had five kills. Setter Ella Massey had 20 assists.

Kewanee is 16-19-1 and was scheduled to face top-seeded Orion in Tuesday’s first semifinal.

In the other preliminary match on Monday, tournament host Princeton defeated Hall 25-14, 25-23. Princeton was to play Mercer County in the second semifinal on Tuesday.

The championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Class 1A regionals

At Annawan, Wethersfield defeated Stark County 25-20, 25-14. Wethersfield advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal and will face Lincoln Trail Conference champion Princeville.

At Williamsfield, Ridgewood co-op beat Williamsfield 25-18, 25-17.

At Bushnell, Peoria Christian beat Spoon River Valley 25-22, 25-23.

At Roanoke, Ottawa Marquette beat Peoria Heights 25-12, 25-13 and Varna Midland beat Henry-Senachwine 25-20, 25-20.