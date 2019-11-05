Josh Nimrick scored three touchdowns and Kewanee defeated Chicago Agricultural Science 50-0 in the opening round of the Class 4A football playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

By a long margin, the victory was Kewanee’s most lopsided of the season. It was also its first shutout.

Kewanee players hoisted its orange W banner up the flagpole in the south end zone at KHS Stadium — the first time that’s happened in the postseason since Nov. 5, 1999.

“It was really fun, actually,” said Nimrick, a 5-foot-8 sophomore running back. “Most fun game I’ve ever had in high school.’

Nimrick opened the scoring at 9:10 of the first quarter with a run to the right and into the end zone, capping a drive that started on Kewanee’s 46.

After Tayvian Taylor scored from the 3 on Kewanee’s next possession, Nimrick got the call again. He rushed in from 5 yards out, giving Kewanee a 22-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter.

Both scores Nimrick attributed to the lead block provided by Taylor, who is 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds.

"Tayvian Taylor put me into a good position every time I scored,” Nimrick said.

Nimrick’s final score came at 8:45 of the third quarter. It was a 15-yard touchdown reception from Kavon Russell, who had stepped in at quarterback. That score made it 43-0, which started the mercy rule running clock.

Keyontis Patterson, who also substituted at quarterback, broke open a run down the Kewanee sideline that went 54 yards for a score.

Kewanee starting quarterback Will Bruno completed both his pass attempts, one of 37 yards to Tristan Parks and one of 26 yards to Russell.

Kewanee coach Brad Swanson said he made the switch to Patterson to give the sophomore backup some reps and put Russell behind center to give him additional touches with the ball. Swanson said Bruno, who later returned to the game, remains the starter.

Also scoring for Kewanee was Parks, who had a 55-yard punt return in the second period and then snagged an Ag Science fumble in front of the goal line and carried it over in the third quarter.

Swanson was jubilant. He was animated in his postgame address to the team on the field.

“Love it, Love it!” he said. “We prepare, prepare, prepare. That’s the greatest part about football. You prepare all week and you let let it rip for 48 minutes. And our guys let it rip, had fun and it was a great time.”

Santos Contreras had six extra point kicks.

When consecutive penalties put the ball at the 1 for the second point-after try of the game, Kewanee had Russell run the ball instead for a two-point conversion.

Kewanee is 7-3 and advances to the next round. It will play No. 1-seeded and undefeated Coal City, a 49-0 winner over Chicago Phoenix. Kickoff was set at 1 p.m. Saturday in Coal City.

Ag Science entered the game on three days of practice after a layoff of more than a week because of the recent Chicago teachers strike that was resolved on Thursday.

That Nov. 5, 1999, decision — a 7-0 victory over Woodstock Marion — was also the last time Kewanee won a playoff game, home or away. Subsequently, Kewanee lost first-round playoff games in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2017.

The shutout was Kewanee’s biggest margin of victory since it beat St. Bede 47-14 on Oct. 4.