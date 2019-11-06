Saturday’s playoff game was the first blowout victory for Kewanee — 50-0 over Chicago Agricultural Science — and one of the few chances to put Keyontiss Patterson in at quarterback.

Patterson went in for the final series of the first half. With 1:36 to go, Kewanee moved the ball from its own 27 to midfield before halftime.

As QB, Patterson completed a pass to Kavon Russell that went for a 16-yard game. Patterson also took the ball himself and ran 18 yards for a first down. He had another four pass attempts, all incompletions.

Kewanee also used Russell at quarterback during the Kewanee’s first possession of the second half. Kewanee took over at the Ag Science 26 after short punt. Russell ran the ball 11 yards for a first down and then passed to Josh Nimrick for a 15-yard touchdown score.

Kewanee starting QB Will Bruno did return to the game, but by that point, the mercy rule was enacted. With the running clock, Kewanee limited its offense to running plays.

“Keyontiss is our backup quarterback,” said Brad Swanson. “We have to be able to go to him. And so, we’re working on things.”

Patterson had a 54-yard rushing touchdown in a play he lined up as a running back. As a linebacker, he had two solo tackles and four assisted tackles. As a receiver, Russell had two catches for 41 yards and as a defender had three solo tackles.

“Those are our dual-threat guys,” Swansonn said. “But Will is our quarterback, for sure.

Throwing new wrinkles in there. I like Kavon all over the place.”

Won’t fit on a form

The Illinois High School Association has the home team provide game statistics for playoff games. That game report, which is distributed to the media, is also sent to the IHSA office for record-keeping purposes.

The report itself is a fillable pdf form. Just type an entry in over the black space.

Here’s a quirk in the reporting system: The form only has space to list two quarterbacks for each team. Kewanee and Ag Science each had three players under center.

For Ag Science, Eli Jones started, Kalvin King played the second half and Isiah Jones also stepped in but didn’t complete a pass.

What’s a dutiful statistician do with such a no-win scenario? One word: Others.

CPS teams go 3-16 in first round of playoffs

Chicago Public Schools teams went 3-16 in the first round of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs. Seven teams were held scoreless, including all four CPS schools in Class 4A.

The three victories were Phillips’ 30-24 win over Lincoln-Way West, Kenwood’s 20-14 win over Riverside-Brookfield and Simeon’s 34-3 win over Lake Villa Lakes.

CPS schools returned to the field having met the minimum requirement of three practices after a layoff of a week or more. CPS teachers were on strike from Oct. 17 until Thursday.

In the aggregate, CPS schools scored 181 points and allowed 731.

Home and home

You might think that Kewanee, with a population of 12,916, was the smallest town to host two football playoff games in the first round: Kewanee vs. Ag Science at KHS Stadium and Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Lewistown at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.

You’ll have to put an asterisk on that one.

Technically, the smallest town to host two playoff games in the first round was the bedroom community of 1,389 people in Dunlap.

That is something of a misnomer, however, because the school district encompasses the much larger growth area of Peoria and has an enrollment nearly as large as the town, at 1,288. The game played Saturday, a 28-18 victory for Rock Island over Dunlap, was in the 6A playoffs.

And the other playoff game involved teams from elsewhere. Because of the Halloween snow, the Class 3A game on Friday between Farmington and Seneca was moved to Dunlap Stadium — which has an artificial surface.

Sterling, which has a population of 15,370, hosted two playoff games involving Sterling High School and Newman Central Catholic. Normal, which has a population of 52,497, hosted games involving Normal Community and Normal Community West. And Chicago had seven games within the city proper.