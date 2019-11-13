On Monday night, the Canton 7th grade girls beat Pekin Edison 40-2.

Natalie Downing was the leading scorer with 10 points.

Allison Wheeler and Ella Demler had 8 points apiece.

Milly Oswald and Brooklyn Dennis each supplied 4 points.

Avery Pigg and Danica Geeseman each had 2 points.

With other notable stats, Delanie Cain had 7 rebounds, Demler had 6 steals and 5 assists, and Dennis had 6 steals along with 5 rebounds.

Canton returns to action Tuesday night against Midwest Central.