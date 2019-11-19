Annawan-Wethersfield’s defense neutralized Morrison’s running game. But it was a goal-line stand as time expired that preserved a 20-13 victory Saturday in the Class 1A quarterfinals.

“We saw the season being over,” said senior Julian Samuels, who was in several key plays at the end. “I didn’t want the season to be over. No one puts their head down on this team.”

As the top seed, Annawan-Wethersfield will host the semifinal against Lena-Winslow. Both teams are 12-0. Lena-Winslow ended the season ranked No. 1 by the Associated Press. Kickoff will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

The crowd at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium filled all the available bleachers, including two trucked over from an Annawan softball diamond, while the overflow completely encircled the playing field. An official tally wasn’t available on Saturday, but fans of the two unbeaten teams were still coming in after kickoff.

As the final drive unfolded, Morrison made a bid for a score that would set up a chance to tie or win on the extra point.

A-W’s first big play was a sack by Drake Van Hyfte of Morrison quarterback Nathan Helms, pushing the ball back to midfield. Those lost five yards would be important on the next play.

With 24.8 seconds left, Helms handed off to running back Hunter Newman, who also is the backup QB, for a gimmick play.

“We’ve worked on that all year long,” Morrison coach Ryan Oetting said. “We didn’t draw it up in the dirt. That’s one you’re hoping you never have to use, except if you are in dire straits, and we were.”

On the move and rolling out, Newman heaved it. He connected with 6-foot-7 receiver T.C. Ottens, but the throw was just shy of the goal line. Ottens made the catch and was immediately brought down by Samuels at the 1.

Helms spiked the ball to stop the clock. But motion on the offensive line resulted in a five-yard penalty against Morrison.

From the 6, Helms took two more cracks at Ottens in the south corner of the end zone, at 5.9 seconds and 3.2 seconds. Both throws were on target.

“Huge height matchup for them,” A-W coach Logan Willits said. “We had to go up and make the play. … He was going to outjump us. There was no doubt about that. But we kept telling those guys, ‘Play his hands.’ The last two shots, he was in a great position to catch the ball.”

But each time, A-W defenders batted the ball away. Time expired on the final play.

“Our whole defense is tearing it up right now,” said Quagliano, who along with Isaac Shaw were tasked with defending Ott on the last two plays. “We have great leaders on the defensive end. We love to hit people. Shaw went up, he battled his butt off. You could tell, that kid made a great play. Shaw hit him and I knocked it out.”

The defensive stand was emblematic of an afternoon in which Annawan-Wethersfield forced Morrison to rely on Helms’ arm after stopping its vaunted backfield, which features state champion relay sprinters.

Morrison, which ended its season at 11-1, entered with an average run production of 252 rushing yards per game.

A-W’s scheme, however, limited Morrison to a net of 9 rushing yards. No run gained more than 6 yards.

For A-W, Tuker Miller had 10 tackles, Van Hyfte had eight tackles, Reece Gripp and Mitch Lambert each had six tackles, and Tevin Baker had four tackles.

Time of possession for Morrison was 17 minutes, 16 seconds.

“Our defense was phenomenal,” Willits said. “We were all over everything in the first half. Flying around, making plays. … Those guys were just incredible.”

The A-W defense made other plays. It blocked a point-after try on Morrison’s second touchdown. And A-W also recovered two fumbles, the second one covered by Quagliano on a Morrison kickoff return. After kicking off, Quagliano said he missed his initial chance at making a tackle, but a teammate poked the ball loose and he fell on it. The ensuing possession didn’t result in a score, but it allowed A-W a chance to pick up two first downs and run another 1:20 off the clock.

A-W’s offense struggled early. As quarterback, Quagliano tossed three first-half interceptions — one that Morrison’s Nick Allen returned 55 yards for a touchdown after cutting back againt the grain and using his speed to outdistance pursuers.

In the second half, Annawan-Wethersfield got back to its offensive rhythm by focusing on the run. Reece Gripp carried the ball 24 times for 144 yards. Quagliano carried 13 times for 63 yards.

“I kinda had the hot hand,” said Gripp, whose longest run was a 22-yarder that extended a long drive that started in the third quarter. “We just roll with whatever is working for us.

We just kept calling our base stuff. All the credit goes to the offensive line. They blocked their roles all night. I was just the one who had the ball.”

The offensive line not only had to open up holes for Gripp to run through, it had to adjust to Morrison’s pass rush, which started to send five men after Quagliano for additional pressure.

“We had to make sure we could execute up front for Reece and Q so they could run the ball between the tackles,” said Baker. “Then we had to give time for Q to throw the ball. We had times they had good QB pressure. We had to hold on and fight to the end.”

In the fourth quarter, Annawan-Wethersfield advanced the ball to the 12. Quagliano tried to hit Samuels in the end zone on a fourth-down play, but overthrew him, turning over the ball on downs.

But A-W got a second try at it. Faced with a fourth-down play from the 17, A-W called time for Willits to call a play that took advantage of the fact Morrison was now covering Samuels one-on-one. Quagliano then threw to Samuels in the end zone for a touchdown at 3:48 to make it 20-13.

Quagliano said the play was X-post corner. “Try and hit Julian on the sideline by the pylon. We knew DB would press them, and they did. I saw him. I trusted him. Like I trust all my players. Threw it up to him and he got it. Julian Samuels is a phenomenal athlete. I don’t know what that kid does. He’s got that determination in his mind.”

Samuels had three receptions, two for touchdowns, for 34 yards.

“Coach Willits drew up a play for me,” Samuels said. “He’s going to put playmakers in position to make plays. I can’t thank him enough for that.”

Samuels’ other touchdown was at 8:34 of the first quarter when he caught a ball thrown by Quagliano as he rolled out from the 14. Samuels made the catch, then leaned out and held the ball out over the goal line as he went down.

A-W’s other score was at 4:51 of the third quarter. Quagliano found Brady Kelley in the end zone for a 13-yard strike. That capped a scoring drive that started from A-W’s own 34. Quagliano’s point-after run conversion made it 14-7 at that point.

Morrison’s other score answered that drive. From the 9, Helms connected with Ryan Kennedy with 2:17 left in the third. It was on that extra point try that Kennedy’s kick was blocked.

A-W’s 12-0 is the most wins in a season for the co-op. This will be its third trip to the semifinals, but the first in Class 1A. In the 2016 2A series, A-W beat Fulton in the quarterfinals but lost to Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the semifinals. In the 2015 2A series, A-W beat Hall in the quarterfinals and lost to Downs Tri-Valley in the semis.