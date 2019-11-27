Stats for Monday’s play are Canton 46, IVC 12 in Game 1 and Macomb 26, Dunlap Valley 25 in Game 2.

In the Canton vs IVC game, Canton jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter of play. Canton then lead 30-4 at halftime.

Canton was lead in scoring by Allison Wheeler with 18 points.

Delanie Cain had 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Natalie Downing scored 6 points and had 4 rebounds.

Milly Oswald had 6 points and 8 rebounds.

Ella Demler scored 4 points, had 9 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

Brooklyn Dennis had 4 points and 6 assists.

The Regional Championship game between Canton and Macomb was played Tuesday.