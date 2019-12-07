The Canton 8th grade girls basketball team won the Regional Championship against Dunlap Valley 39-24.

Jena Goforth led the way with 22 points and four steals.

Allie Wheeler added eight points and four rebounds.

Ava Wenger had five points and three assists.

Milly Oswald had a team high six rebounds and two points.

Emma Hamm added two points.

Ella Demler had three steals and a team high five assists.

Canton will play for the sectional championship on Wednesday at Canton against East Peoria.