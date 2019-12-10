Listed below are the winners of the Olney Elks Lodge #926 Hoop Shoot contest held at Richland County High School. The winner in each age division will advance to the District Elks Hoop Shoot contest to be held in Salem, Illinois on January 4, 2020 @ 9:00 am.

8-9 Year Old Girls

Winner: Addysen Gray

Runner-Up: Jaylen Gwyen

10-11 Year Old Girls

Winner: Kelysse Weiler

Runner-Up: Lila Balding

12-13 Year Old Girls

Winner: Raley Inskeep

Runner-Up: Taylor Bloomer

8-9 Year Old Boys

Winner: Jonah Klingler

Runner-Up: Rylee Carter

10-11 Year Old Boys

Winner: Reese Glover

Runner-Up: Jaylan Mitchell

12-13 Year Old Boys

Winner: Arjay Keller

Runner-Up: Owen Kocher

Ed Treece Memorial Award: Raley Inskeep and Reese Glover