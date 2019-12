The Little Giant Varsity wrestlers competed in several matches Saturday.

The Little Giant Varsity wrestlers competed in several matches Saturday.

Canton lost to Dixon 34-45.

106 - Trevor Hedges, pined Max Beckman 1:33

113 - John Davis pined by Chris Sitter 4:44

120 - Forfeit

126 - Forfeit

132 - Joe Norton, forfeit

138 - Andrew Hedges pined Lucas Sheridan 0:08

145 - Dylan Grigsby 18-7

152 - Corbin Schurtz pined by Gable Hale 0:49

160 - Asa Reed pined Cameron Varden 1:53

170 - Phoenix Miller pined by Quinn Staples 2:28

182 - Forfeit

195 - Forfeit

220 - Jacob Waskow

285 - Cayden Davis pined Gavin McCalister 2:35

Canton defeated Plano 48-36.

206 - John Davis, forfeit

113 - Trevor Hedges pin Cain Hernandez 2:46

120 - Isaiah Session pined by Anthony Vitro 1:29

126 - Forfeit

132 - Joe Norton pins Gio Diaz 1:17

138 - Dylan Grigsby pin Elijah Davidson 1:28

145 - Anthony Becker pins Marcus Jones 1:12

152 - Corgin Schultz pined by Vincent Herbig 2:11

160 - Asa Reed pined by Will Collins 2:58

170 - Phoenix Miller pin Doug Collins 3:16

182 - Forfeit

195 - Lucas Smith pined by Alex Diaz 0:28

220 - Jacob Waskow pin Seth Painter 0:49

285 - Cayden Davis pin Myles Hupe 1:44

Canton lost to Sterling 6-67.

113 - Trevor Hedges 8-4

120 - Forfeit

126 - Forfeit

132 - Joe Norton pined by Drew Kested 4:00

138 - Dylan Grigsby 8-4

145 - Anthony Becker pined by Mauricio Garcia 13-1

152 - Corbin Schurtz pined by Julian Rodriguez 1:39

160 - Asa Reed pined by Kolten Smith 1:39

170 - Phoenix Miller pined by Nick Simester 0:44

182 - Forfeit

195 - Forfeit

220 - Jacob Waskow pined by Jason Farnham Jr 3:18

285 - Cayden Davis pined by Cade Lyons 0:52

108 - John Davis pined by Karson Strohmayer 11-4