It is 10 games in and the Western Illinois women find themselves right where they started, even.

The Leathernecks are 5-5 and in the middle of their semester break and no games until Tuesday, now seems like a good time to see where the squad is at.

It has been a mixed bag for Western 10 games in, as a difficult schedule has seen the squad become battle tested with the Summit League season starting in just over two-and-a-half weeks.

The Leathernecks have played two Power Five teams (Missouri, Purdue) as well as four Missouri Valley Conference schools (Indiana State, Drake, Bradley and Illinois State), going 1-5 against the meat of the schedule.

Looking at the squad, Western has settled on its starting five and appears to have figured out its deep rotation.

Evan Zars, Danni Nichols, Annabel Graettinger, Olivia Kaufman and Grace Gilmore have seen the bulk of the starts for the Leathernecks with Carla Flores, Elizabeth Lutz and Sam Pryor claiming a bulk of the bench minutes.

Zars has been a breathe of fresh air for WIU, providing some much-needed rebounding. Zars leads the way on the boards, averaging 11.2, while Western's next best rebounder is Kaufmann at 4.2.

Western still has had its fair share of trouble on the boards this season however, getting outrebounded by an average of 46.4-38.2 (-8.2) per game. And while Zars has been a difference maker on the boards, she is just starting to round into form as a productive scorer, averaging 7.3 points per game.

The scoring punch has been spread around for WIU as Kaufmann leads the way with 16.3 per night. Graettinger is the only other Leatherneck averaging double figures this season, chipping in with 13.4.

From there, Western Illinois is getting its main contributions from Nichols (9.3), Gilmore (8.6), Zars (7.3) and Pryor (6.3), with Lutz (5.1) and Flores (4.7) also providing a smattering of points.

Looking at the Summit League, the usual suspects and the teams expected to be in the top half of the season are off to their expected strong starts, but a couple of other teams have made themselves noticed.

Both South Dakota and South Dakota State are playing good ball as the Coyotes are 10-1 overall and ranked in the top 25. The Jacks have faced a tough schedule, but are standing tall, holding a 7-4 record despite heavy losses from a year ago.

Denver, which was4-6 picked to finish third, is currently 5-4.

Right now, the surprise of the league is North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks are 7-3 through 10 game, with the bulk of those wins coming against mid-major Division I programs.

Oral Roberts (4-6), Omaha (4-7) and Purdue Fort Wayne (3-8) have had their moments and but are struggling of late. The Golden Eagles and mavericks have lost two straight while the Dons have fallen four straight time.

The tough-luck team of the league may be North Dakota State.

The Bison are 1-9, but have looked good in losses to Northern Illinois (by six in overtime), Bradley (six) and Wisconsin (by one).

Conference play starts Sunday, December 29 as Western hosts South Dakota, South Dakota State is at Omaha and North Dakota State is at Denver.