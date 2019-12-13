MANLIUS — Before this one was over, Kewanee guard Gracey Damron needed an ice pack for her left arm, Kewanee forward Isabella Tondreau had a bump on her noggin and Bureau Valley guard Savanna Birkley was sidelined with a twisted left ankle.

Kewanee beat Bureau Valley 42-30 in a Three Rivers Conference girls basketball game on Thursday that was a body-bumping battle for rebounds and pinballing loose balls.

Ailynn Duarte’s rebound basket at 7:05 of the fourth quarter put Kewanee ahead 30-28.

On the next play, Birkley was injured and had to leave the game. Bureau Valley never regained the lead.

Damron, who left the game holding her arm with 47 seconds to go in the third, returned in the fourth. She had nine of her 24 points in the period. She made three trips to the free-throw line as she drew fouls on her dribble drives to the hoop.

Damron completed a three-point play on a drive that put Kewanee ahead 37-30 with 4:18 to go. Bureau Valley’s Sam Bohm fouled out on the play. Bohm finished with 10 points.

Kewanee assistant coach Nick Christakos then used two timeouts, the second to get Kewanee into a spread offense, settling only for open shots.

Christakos was serving as bench coach in coach Jessica Shipley’s absence. Shipley had a family obligation.

“I enjoyed every second of it. I’m not going lie,” Christakos said. “I’ve been coaching these girls for a few years. I figured they would find a way to not let me start out 0-1 and they did that for sure. I’m proud of them.”

From the spread offense, Damron got an open layup and Alyson Shafer was fouled on three consecutive plays.

Duarte finished with 12 points with three of the baskets coming off offensive rebounds. Shafer had five points.

Bureau Valley’s Kyra Stoller had nine points and four fouls.

Bureau Valley led 15-10 after the first quarter. Kewanee switched to defenses in the second quarter. Kewanee outscored Bureau Valley 11-2 in the period..

“We went man-to-man,” Christakos siad. “We knew who most of their points were coming from. We wanted to step up and challenge her. And Gracey said, ‘I’m carrying us both sides of the ball.' And she did that in the second half.”