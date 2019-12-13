It was well after dark on an unusually warm December evening. I’d heard that we were expecting a cold snap that would drop the temperatures into the freezer for a couple of days. I wasn’t looking forward to that at all!

So I sat outside on the patio, listening to the stillness of the night while the next door neighbor’s cat curled his tail around my leg.

As I reached down to pat the cat on the head, I heard what sounded like something being dragged through the dried leaves in the yard.

Carefully I squinted to see past the illuminating globe lights that circled the roof overhead. The rustling grew closer and louder.

My cat companion, Gizmo, casually looked up and meowed a greeting to what lumbered onto the lighted patio looking like a meatloaf on legs.

It was an opossum. Probably the biggest opossum I’ve seen around here, ever! Without even a hint of hesitation, the opossum waddled - and I do mean waddled - right over to where the cat food dishes sat.

Gizmo had just finished his late evening second dinner and seemed disinterested in the fact that the opossum now sat casually consuming the remains of his meal.

Opossums can be sighted year-round in Illinois, as they do not hibernate during the winter. This particular possum that I was watching on the patio lumbered off into the darkness after finishing his dinner. He headed for that area beneath the front porch where Chucky the Woodchuck spent some of his early fall afternoons.

Sheltering in the dens and nests of other animals is one way that opossums overwinter. Daytime is spent sleeping and once night falls, the opossum leaves his shelter in search of food and water.

Opossums will also shelter in sheds, old buildings, brush piles, trash heaps, hollow trees and fallen logs.

Not one to stay in one spot for very long, the opossum spends a great deal of time wandering and changing den sites frequently. Their range is anywhere from 10 to 50 acres.

The urban opossum can often exceed the size of his “country mouse” brethren, due to the availability of food in more populated areas. Birdfeeders, pet dishes, unsecured garbage cans and gardens tend to have regular opossum visitors.

In the wild, the opossum is omnivorous, eating plants and animals. Their diet consists of insects, birds, eggs, frogs, snails, worms and also dead animals.

In years gone by, many folks would just as soon shoot an opossum as look at one. Nowadays, people are more educated about the interconnecting web that humans and animals have, as well as the fact that the presence of an animal even as ugly as an opossum has its own usefulness.

Opossums are part of nature’s “clean up crew” of roadkill and old garden produce. They also have a voracious appetite for insects and will consume as many ticks as they can get their little hands on.