PERU — Fieldcrest and Seneca effectively used trapping backcourt presses against Kewanee during pool play at the girls basketball Lady Bruin Christmas Classic on Friday and Saturday at St. Bede Academy.

Fieldcrest beat Kewanee 61-40 on Friday. Kewanee had 32 turnovers in that game. Seneca defeated Kewanee 55-33 during Saturday’s session. Again, Kewanee was beset by turnovers, committing 22.

Kewanee’s lone victory was 58-41 against St. Bede on Saturday morning. On that occasion, Kewanee handled the trapping defense.

“Everybody has our number: ‘If you press Kewanee, they’re gonna turn the ball over,’” Kewanee coach Jessica Shipley said. “We’re just trying to take care of the ball. It’s all mental. Against St. Bede we played well.”

Kewanee was scheduled to take part in the fifth-place game against Princeton at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Fieldcrest was to play Eureka in the title game. Eureka has won the title the last three times the tournament was held: 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Kewanee is looking forward to the break — a chance to address its approach to foiling a trapping defense and to heal up. Starter Ailynn Duarte played only a limited role on Saturday because of a knee problem and Isabella Tondreau is out on a concussion protocol. Although the following injuries were momentary, both Gracey Damron and Haley Heeren took pokes in the eye against Seneca.

Damron was Kewanee’s leading scorer against Seneca, getting 17.

Seneca’s Madison Bromberek got open and scored from the paint, making nine short-range shots for 18 points. Brooklyn Giertz added 11 points.

Against St. Bede, Damron made four 3-pointers and had 25 points. Heeren added 12 points and Adriana Contreras had 11 points.

St. Bede’s Lia Bosnich had 15 points.

On Friday, Fieldcrest, which led by one at halftime, went on a 13-0 run to open the third period and break the game wide open.

Damron fouled out without scoring a point. Alyson Shafer also fouled out.

Kewanee led 15-8 after the first quarter, it’s own half-court zone defense producing eight Fieldcrest turnovers. Fieldcrest adjusted: It had only two turnovers in the second quarter and none in the third quarter.

Samantha Fazquez had 12 points for Fieldcrest. Reserves Ella Goodrich had 11 points and Ashlyn May had nine points.

For Kewanee, Heeren had 10 points and Duarte had eight points.