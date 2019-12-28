Kewanee, Wethersfield and Annawan boys basketball teams all posted wins on Friday during holiday tournament action.

In girls action, Wethersfield won in overtime and Annawan took a championship bracket loss.

Boys

Niko Powe scored 29 points — making six of eight 3-pointers — in Kewanee’s 73-51 victory over Gardner-South Wilmington during the quarterfinal round of Marseilles Holiday Tournament. Kewanee has won nine straight and plays top-seed Hall in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27. Indian creek and Earlville advanced to the other semifinal.

Wethersfield bounced back from a 1-point overtime loss in the opening round of the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, defeating Illini Bluffs 63-43 in the consolation quarterfinals. Coltin Quagliano had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. A win this morning would advance Wethersfield to the consolation finals.

Annawan split during games at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center as part of the State Farm Classic in Bloomington. Playing in the consolation bracket, Annawan fell to Downs Tri-Valley 55-50 during the first game of the day. Later, Annawan defeated Kankakee Bishop McNamara 62-54 behind 30 points from Julian Samuels.

At the 92nd Princeville Holiday Tournament, Henry-Senachwine beat Galva 50-47 and Ridgewood beat North Fulton 56-43 in the consolation semifinals.

At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic, Riverdale beat Stark County 70-58 in pool play at Erie High School.

Girls

Lexi Nichols made 13 of 17 free throws — including the game-winner — in a 22-point effort that lifted Wethesfield past Bureau Valley 56-55 in overtime during pool play at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic in games played in Prophetstown. After forcing a Westhersfield turnover, Bureau Valley missed a shot attempt at the horn.

Annawan lost to Rock Falls 57-45 in the championship quarterfinals of the State Farm Classic in a game played at Bloomington High School. Keagan Rico had 15 points and Emily Miller made seven of 10 free throws for Annawan.

At the Lee Westerman Tournament in Princeville, Bushnell-Prairie City beat Galva 45-37 and Princeville defeated Galva 55-31 as pool play continued.

At Monticello Holiday Hoopla, Stark County beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65-46.