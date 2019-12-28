Bombers face Pittsfield Saturday morning

Macomb dropped a second round game to Farmington on Friday night at the Macomb Western Holiday Tournament by a score of 53-41. The Bombers fall to 2-9 on the season.

Macomb kept the game close throughout the first half and only trailed by two going into halftime, 29-27. The Bombers offensively were efficient in the first half and shot 46% from the floor. Sam Allen led all scorers at the break with 15 points.

“The game was slowed down for us and we weren’t in a hurry. We were able to set up our half-court offense,” said Allen.

The second half proved to be a completely different story for the Bombers. Farmington began the second half with a 12-0 run and pushed their lead to 10 and beyond. The Farmers would not relinquish that lead. At the end of the third quarter, the Bombers trailed by 12 points.

Macomb was held to under 30% shooting from the floor in the second half and only scored five and nine points in the third and fourth quarters respectively. The poor offensive performance by the Bombers in the second half can be attributed to the Farmers’ constant pressure defense.

“They (Farmington) turned up their defensive pressure and that forced us to take some bad shots,” said Allen. “We were just too much in a hurry.”

The full-court pressure by the Farmers led to 33 combined fouls on the game. Farmington cashed in from the line making 20 of 28. The Bombers were 6-10 from the charity stripe.

Defensively, the Bombers had six steals, three of those coming from Carter Sutton. The kryptonite for Macomb was second chance points, where Farmington capitalized by a count of 13-4.

Leading scorer for the Bombers was potential all-tournament pick Sam Allen who led all scorers with 23 points on 9-14 shooting. Tyler Bickers chipped in five points and Sean Winters and Blake Heuer each had four. Leading rebounder for Macomb was Adam Farr, who was limited in minutes with foul trouble. He had seven, five of those offensive.

The Farmers brought a balanced attack offensively and had three players score in double digits. Dalton Powell led his team with 14 points, Ben Martin had 12, and Blake Springer had 10. Ty Anderson chipped in nine points and also led his team with nine rebounds.

The Farmers will take on number one seeded West Hancock at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Western Hall. Farmington is guaranteed at least fourth place.

Macomb falls into the fifth place bracket and faces Pittsfield at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Western Hall as well. The Bombers may no longer be in title contention, but they hope to win for pride as much as anything.

“It’s a morning game, so it is all about which team wants to be there more,” said Allen. “We have to bring more energy.”