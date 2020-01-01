MACOMB – There really is not time or interest in moral victories for the Western Illinois women.

The Leathernecks lost 96-65 to nationally ranked South Dakota on Sunday, and while the score was lopsided, the team did walk away feeling like it did do certain things well against the Coyotes.

“I think there are some positives we can take away, Carla Flores and Elizabeth (Lutz) played well off the bench, so that’s going to be important for us,” WIU coach JD Gravina said. “We spaced the floor a little better at times offensively, we got good looks from the three-point line but we did not shoot it well. When you’re not letting a team like that feel they have to get out to the three-point line and guard you, it lets them contain you better.”

Despite the score, WIU did hang with USD for more than half the game, but against a team like South Dakota, 40 minutes of strong, consistent play is needed and is perhaps the biggest takeaway.

“They kind of see what the level of play is in our league and this is I think far and away the best team in the league but to see this caliber of basketball is played in our conference is good for those kids to see early,” Gravina said.

For the players, that lesson was also learned and while you can successful compete at times counterpunching, you can not count on winning if you’re playing from behind most of the game.

“I think there’s a different feeling knowing you have to respond or react to a run that they make,” Lutz said. “We had a lot of urgency tonight, to kind of comeback as fast as we could and capitalize on opportunities we could capitalize on. I think it’s communication an knowing we need to be urgent and not let the bleeding continue.

“Each game we learn more about ourselves, our own strengths and weaknesses.”

“We really got to pick it up on the defensive end,” guard Olivia Kaufmann added on ways to withstand runs. “When we are playing with urgency we are at our best, we’re attacking and kicking, getting open shots, there’s not a lot of standing around. I think a lot of that energy can be sparked from our defense, that’s another big thing we have to focus on when they go on runs.”

It does not get any easier for the Leatherneck women as the now go on the road to two difficult environments, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

Western lost in both Fargo and Brookings a year ago, and with a short turnaround after New Years, the team faces another tough travel.

“It’s a huge trip, we lost at both of those places last year and it is a brutal travel, we leave at 3:30 New Years Day, you’re flying and making connections, then bus from Fargo to Brookings, so it’s a big challenge for our players, especially those who haven’t made that trip before,” Gravina said. “It’s a whole new world, so we’re going to have to figure out how to get some energy at NDSU, then carry it over to Brookings.”

The loss to USD still has the team trying to find themselves, and of veteran players, they hope this trip can provide some answers.

“It’s the same thing, we know we can play and compete with the best, but it’s another game, you have to show up and play good basketball,” Kaufmann said. “In this conference, we don’t know where we stand, so you go into every game with a new game plan and a new mindset.”