Byron held off Annawan’s fourth-quarter charge for a 60-59 victory on Friday at Annawan’s main gym.

Max Connell had 24 points and Zach Tucker had 20 for Byron, which won for the third time in 10 games.

Annawan scored 25 points in the fourth quarter. Julian Samuels had 13 of those points in the period and finished with 26. Reece Gripp edded 11 points for Annawan.

Annawan is 10-6 on the season.

At Taylor Ridge

Rockridge defeated Galva 48-26. Cole Rusk had 24 points for Rockridge. Ryann Platt had seven points for Galva.