Kewanee got its groove back, winning decisively 77-47 over Macomb on Tuesday at Brockman Gymnasium.

Kewanee attacked with a series of swarming defenses, sometimes trapping in the zone, sometimes using the opportunistic run’n’jump man-t0-man press.

Both approaches denied Macomb the opportunity to effectively run its halfcourt sets, and both created turnovers and fastbreak opportunities.

Offensively, Kewanee shared the ball. In opening a 10-2 lead, everyone on the offense had a touch and four starters scored. By the first quarter, when it was 23-9, six of the eight Kewanee players in the game had scored.

“We practiced a lot yesterday, talking about getting the ball to different guys,” said senior forward Kavon Russell. “When its one person scoring all the time, that doesn’t help the team. But when you get to everybody, others in double digits, it really helps this team.”

Russell led Kewanee with 18 points. He started off hitting a pair of 3-pointers. He had 10 points in the quarter, the closing note being a razzle-dazzle layup. The play started with a Carson Sauer’s seemingly out-of-reach outlet pass to Tavian Taylor, who made a save of the ball as it headed out of bounds. It went right into hands of Russell, who was trailing on the play.

The second quarter also closed in dramatic fashion, a 10-2 run by Kewanee. Twice in the final two-and-half minutes, Russell went coast-to-coast for layins. Trenton Terry got a layup at 1:43. On an inbounds pass under its own basket, Russell leaped and took the pass in midair for a quick shot in the lane that was good. Seconds later, Niko Powe scored off a press-induced turnover.

“We had great ball movement all night,” Lewis said. “We stressed that in practice. Our basic play. Ball movement. You can hear me yelling at them to ‘Get Sides.’ We did a great job ‘getting sides.’ We get four or five passes where anyone can get the shot tonight. That’s how we play. That’s how we’re going to be successful.”

Powe also had a 3-pointer in Kewanee’s initial run. That opened up the lane considerably. And it gave Kewanee’s big men room to post up and move with the ball. At several instances, Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis went with two post players in the lineup.

Sauer and reserve Ka’Zeer Johnson each had 16 points. Blaine Pickering didn’t score but got solid playing time, pressing along the sideline. And Xavier Crowe came in and got two baskets in the fourth quarter.

“Carson got us started. Ka’Zeer cleaned us up,” Lewis said, reciting the contributions of his post players. “Blaine came in and played great minutes. And X — Xavier Crowe — is just a great young man to coach. He came in and had two buckets and free throw and he didn’t want out of that game. I’m trying to clear the bench. He’s a senior. Great atttide. I’m glad he didn’t want to come out.”

Sauer spread his scoring thorughout, but his three baskets in the third quarter, including a spin move in the lane that made it 48-24 and a reverse layin to make it 53 24 really set the tone.

Johnson got the hot hand in the second period, making four baskets. In the third he drew fouls as he scored, and converted on two three-point plays.

Macomb is 3-10 and was led by Sam Allen with 23 points.

Kewanee is 13-4 and plays Bureau Valley at home on Friday in a Three Rivers Conference game. The game is also Kewanee High School student council’s Salute to American program. Activities begin with the sophomore game at 5:30 p.m.