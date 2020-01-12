Leathernecks gut out another close victory, 82-75

Things did not start well for the Western Illinois women in Sunday afternoon’s game with Denver.

The Leathernecks fell behind the Pioneers by 12 in the first quarter and had trouble getting stops on defense and the ball to fall in the basket on offense.

But as the pace quickened, Western ramped things up at both ends, clamping down on defense, making things happen on offense and pulling back into the game.

From there, it was back and forth the rest of the night with the Leathernecks making the big plays at the end for an 82-75 win.

“It was great pace, both teams going up and down, I thought it was pretty physical and some moments of sloppiness, but for the pace and the physicality, I thought it was really good basketball,” WIU coach JD Gravina said. “They’re a team who is really gifted, they have some really good young players. It’s neat to feel like we can kind of grit out a game, tough out a game because I don’t know if we’ve been able to do that much since I’ve been here.”

The Leathernecks (9-9 overall, 3-2 in the Summit League) were down 12, 20-8 at the three minute, 15 second mark of the first quarter, but a nice spurt to end the period gave Western momentum.

In the second quarter, it was all WIU as the Leathernecks led 43-37 at the break.

“From the start of the game, we were getting good shots, every shot was good shot, they just weren’t falling,” Olivia Kaufmann, who had a team-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds, said. “We knew if we picked up our defense and started getting stops and rebounds, we knew our offense was going to come.”

After that, the track meet was on as Denver matched Western basket for basket.

The Leathernecks were able to get up 11 in the third quarter, but at the pace the game was being played, no lead was safe as Denver chopped it down to three points at the end of the third quarter, 62-59.

“It felt bad the start, it felt like, ‘man, this team is really good and they’re going to start to click,’ “ Gravina said. “I think when you ask (Denver) Coach Turgeon about his team, they got a lot of the pieces, they just haven’t quite clicked, they’re playing a lot of young players, so when they came out and got on us, that was my big concern, they’re going to click and this could get ugly.

“I’ll be honest, I did not feel good about that start, but the good thing is, with that pace it felt like a four or five point lead in a normal game because there are so many possessions and that will work its way out. At half, we got up seven, in the third we got up 11 but it didn’t feel like an 11-point lead, it felt like a four or five-point lead and I think that’s what makes these games fun to play and coach. That’s the good and bad, that’s how every game is going to be, you look at our league and three through nine every single game is going to be a battle and I think our kids are embracing that.”

WIU would lead by as many as nine in the final quarter, but Denver would cut the deficit to one, 74-73 with :53 left.

Kaufmann would then get a big bucket on offense, then a big rebound on defense and hit six free throws in successive possessions to put the Leathernecks up nine with :15 to go, 82-73.

Denver would make two free throws to cap the scoring.

As a team, WIU went 16-20 from the line, shooting 80 percent.

“One of the biggest things, we made our free throws, if we shoot 60 percent we probably lose that game so I won’t ask for my money back on the free throw video I bought and made the kids watch,” Gravina said.

Evan Zars would finish with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, but it was her defensive work Denver’s leading scorer Madison Nelson that loomed largest in the win.

Zars, with help from her teammates held Nelson to five points on 2-10 shooting.

“Nobody knew who was going to match up with her when we started, we kind of went with the flow of the game and it’s a team effort for every player out there, no one is out there on their own,” Zars said. “When the ball goes in there, you dig it out and do what you can to keep her out of the lane.

“We did know she had a tendency of going right so we had to take that away from her, not bring her confidence down but get in her head and make her think, which kind of helped us.”

Grace Gilmore (12 points), Danni Nichols (12 points), Sam Pryor (11 points) and Elizabeth Lutz would all finish in double figures for Western, despite the team not shooting the ball well.

Western went 28-67 from the floor (41.8 percent) but 10-39 (25.6) from three.

“I shot awful from the three, but sometimes it works as a pass,” Gilmore said. “Sam had a rebound to put back for two points, sometimes you have to work with what you’re getting and stay confident because we are good shooters, we’re not going to stop shooting because they aren’t going in at first, that’s who we are.”

Western is now off for almost a week before hosting Oral Roberts next Saturday in what is another key Summit showdown in jam-packed standings.

“There’s always something that can improve, I hate the reputation as an offensive guy, but I am and I see a lot of things offensively,” Gravina said. “Because of the way we allow our kids to play, I expect them to make a lot of mistakes, but I want to get better at not making those. This was the best game by far, and IPFW before that, of moving the ball and getting them out of position and not forcing things on offense. We still made some mistakes forcing things, there were points where both teams got really tired and we settled for a three-pointer. That’s when you have to make two or three attacks and you’ll get a wide-open layup, so understanding things like that. And then, rebounding, we’re working on it, we’re better than we have been but we still need to work on it.”