SPRING VALLEY — Hanah Hart’s fade-away jump shot midway through the fourth quarter capped a scoring run crucial to Hall’s 49-37 victory over Kewanee in Three Rivers Conference girls basketball.

Hart’s basket at 3:46 made it 39-32.

Kewanee’s win streak ended at four.

During that stretch, Hall resolved the difficulties it was having against Kewanee’s halfcourt defense by going to its own pressure defense.

“We had some good energy, but got a little stagnant,” Hall coach Mark Mautino said. “They were playing some good defense. We had trouble getting the ball to Hanah in some space so she could get some shots. … We put on a press on and it seemed to energize us and it got them out of sorts.”

Hart had 21 points. Jaclyn Cinotte had 13 points. Rachael Kobold’s six points came in that fourth-quarter run and included a steal and a layup that gave Hall a 31-28 lead.

For Kewanee, Gracey Damron had 17 points and Adriana Contreras had eight points.

Kewanee played without 6-foot center Ailynn Duarte, out with a bruised kneecap. Senior Haley Heeren, recovering from a dislocated finger she hurt in Thursday’s game, played sparingly.

Kewanee coach Jessica Shipley said she was eager to get back into the gym. Because of weight training and conditioning on Friday and weekend weather canceling Saturday’s session, Kewanee hasn’t practiced since Wednesday.

“Come back into the gym, work hard, do what we need to do,” she said.

Kewanee, which is 11-10 overall, is scheduled to open the Martin Luther King Invitational at the Kewanee National Guard Armory against Geneseo at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Bureau Valley plays Peoria Manual at 7 p.m.