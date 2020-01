The IMS Lady Giants volleyball teams fell to South Fulton Monday night.

The 8th grade team lost 21-25, 16-25.

Kills: Strode & Pamy - 3

Aces: Hamm, Pigg, Pamy - 2

Assists: Long - 2

Digs: Hamm - 3; Pigg - 2

The 7th grade team also lost 19-25, 16-25.

Assists: Rogers & Mitchell - 1

Aces: Markello - 6; Wubben - 2

Blocks: Mitchell - 1

Kills: Mitchell, Ford, Smith - 1

Both teams’s overall conference is 0-1.