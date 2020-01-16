BLOOMINGTON — State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign-Urbana and current host Peoria Civic Center were the only two venues to submit qualifying bids to the Illinois High School Association to host the boys basketball tournament in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Peoria Civic Center also joined current host Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in submitting a bid to host the girls basketball state finals during those same three seasons.

The IHSA Board of Directors will review the bids, visit the sites and vote April 21 on its selections.

“We are humbled and appreciative that these three communities continue to see tremendous value in hosting our prestigious state tournaments,” said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director. “The IHSA has longstanding ties to all three communities through several State Final Tournaments, including America’s Original March Madness. We know that there are great people behind each, who would put on a first-class experience for student-athletes, coaches and fans alike.”

Bid were due to the IHSA office on Jan. 10. They were officially accepted during the board’s meeting on Wednesday.

Because the IHSA plans to introduce a new state tournament format starting with the 2021 state series, there was speculation that other venues — including those in Chicago — would enter the bidding process. That, apparently, did not materialize.

The plan is to hold the state finals for all four classes in each series on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday on consecutive weekends. According to the IHSA’s standardized calendar, Week 35 would be reserved for the girls finals and Week 36 for the boys finals. In 2021, that would be March 4-6 and March 11-13.

The Peoria Civic Center, the home court for Bradley University’s men’s basketball team, has been the site of the boys state finals since 1996. Peoria instituted the fan-focused March Madness Experience that year.

Although many cities hosted the state finals in the early years of the boys state championship, the tournament moved to the University of Illinois in 1919. Games were played at the Men’s Gym Annex, now known as Kenney Gym. In 1926, games stayed on campus, but moved to Huff Gym.

In 1963, the tournament moved to Assembly Hall — the former name of the since renovated State Farm Center.

According to the IHSA website, Horton Fieldhouse at ISU served as the site for the first girls state basketball tournament. Games moved to Assembly Hall in 1978. In 1992, the tournament moved to Redbird Arena in Normal and that was the first time it was held on consecutive weekends for small schools and large schools.