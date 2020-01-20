Olney Wrestling Duals January 25th, 2020

Location:

Richland County High School 1200 East Laurel St.

Olney, Il. 62450

Participating Schools: Benton, East St. Louis, Herrin, Lawrenceville, Litchfield, Mt. Vernon, Olney, Robinson.

Schedule: Weigh-ins - 8:00 a.m.

Doors open up to spectators at 8:00 a.m. Wrestling begins at 9:00 a.m.

Food:

There will be concessions available all day by the Olney Cubs Wrestling Club. A hospitality room will be available for coaches and officials.

T-Shirts: Event T-shirts will be available for purchase.

Security: Showers will be available in the locker rooms. Richland County High School

will not be responsible for lost or stolen items.

Admission:

$4 for Adults $3 for Students

Round

Teams

Mat Assignments

1

Mt. Vernon v Lawrenceville Litchfield v Herrin Robinson v E. St. Louis

1 2 3

2

E.St. Louis v Mt.Vernon Olney v Litchfield Benton v Robinson

1 2 3

3

Litchfield v E.St. Louis Herrin v Robinson Lawrenceville v Benton

1 2 3

4

Lawrenceville v Herrin Olney v Benton Robinson v Litchfield

1 2 3

5

E.St.Louis v Herrin Olney v Lawrenceville Benton v Mt. Vernon

1 2 3