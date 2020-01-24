The Lady Indians downed Porta Tuesday night.

The 8th grade team beat Porta 25-8, 25-11. Their record is now 30.

Kills: Lexi Kruzan - 5, Landry Smith & Annie McAdams - 3 each

Digs: Landry Smith, Annie McAdams, Lexi Kruzan - 3 each

Aces: Annie McAdams - 6

Assists: Landry Smith - 11, Annie McAdams - 2

Service points: Annie McAdams - 11, Scarlett Potter & Abby Wiegand - 8 each

The 7th grade team also beat Porta, 25-13, 25-14. Their record is now 3-0.

Kills: MacKenzie Bunting - 3, Abby Kruzan & Abby Wiegand - 2 each

Digs: Kayleigh Shubert - 3

Aces: Abby Kruzan - 9

Assists: Joley McLaughlin - 5

Service Points: Abby Kruzan - 18, Mya O’Bryant - 7