ORION — Kewanee scored 95 points and had six individual medalists while placing eighth in the team standings at the Bob Mitton Invitational held Friday and Saturday at Orion High School.

Tolono-Unity won the meet with four champions. Orion was second with two champions. Riverdale had four champions but was third overall. Rockridge had two individual titlists while United Township and Normal University each had one.

Kewanee’s Max Kelly was second in the 120-pound weight class. A freshman with a 13-6 record, Kelly lost to Normal U-High’s Zach Gross in an 11-2 major decision in the title match. Kelly advanced with a pinfall victory over Gage Hoyt of Macomb, a 22-12 decision over Tylor Fair of Clinton and a pinfall victory over Rylan Newell of Rockridge.

Kewanee’s Tristan Tucker was third at 195 pounds. Tucker, a senior, improved his record to 21-11. He pinned Karson Richardson of Tolono Unity in the third-place bout. Tucker had wins over Putnam County-Hall’s John Davis and Rockridge’s Connor Shaffer. In the semifinals, Tucker had lost to eventual champion Cade Scott of Unity by pin.

Kewanee’s Ryan Welgat won the 113-pound fifth-place match by fall over Macomb’s Brock Protsman. Nate Lockett won the 182 fifth-place bout by fall over Rockridge’s Colby Lape.

Kewanee’s Kadin Rednour was sixth at 132 pounds and Garrett Pettit was sixth at 138 pounds.