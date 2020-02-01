The Little Giant varsity wrestlers competed against Farmington and Illini Bluffs Thursday night.

The Little Giant varsity wrestlers competed against Farmington and Illini Bluffs Thursday night.

The Little Giants defeated the Farmers 48-28.

Anthony Becker (c) pined Andrew Bucco (f)

Corbin Schurtz (c) pined Kaden Lairmore (f)

Asa Reed (c) pined by Reese Shymansky (f)

Phoenix Miller (c) pined by Austin Utt (f)

Lucas Smith (c) pined by Jacob Johnson (f)

Weston Swise (c), Travis Sutherland (f) 8-4

Jacob Waskow (c), Broc Shymansky (f) 6-4

Cayden Davis (c), Farmington forfeit

Trevor Hedges (c) pined Ian Jett (f)

Brandon Eaton (c) pined by Connor Huber (f)

Isaiah Session (c), Farmington forfeit

Gabe Vazquez (c), Mark Hayes (f) 14-4

Joe Norton (c), Farmington forfeit

Dylan Grigsby (c), Farmington forfeit

The Little Giants also downed Illini Bluffs Thursday 46-33.

Phoenix Miller (c) pined Nathan Henkle (f)

Lucas Smith (c) pined by Ethan Patterson (f)

Weston Smith (c) pined Aiden Newlun (f)

Jacob Waskow (c), Farmington forfeit

Cayden Davis (c), Farmington forfeit

Trevor Hedges (c) pined Avery Speck (f)

Brandon Eaton (c), Paul Ishakaawa 16-1

Isaiah Session (c) pined Cameron Clark (f)

Gabe Vazquez (c), Cameron Speck (f) 14-4

Joe Norton (c) pined Nick Newlun (f)

Dylan Grigsby (c) 14-4, Connor Speck (f)

Anthony Becker (c) pined Aric Newlun (f)

Corbin Schurtz (c) pined by Griffin O’Connor (f)

Asa Reed (c) pined by Michael Schabatka (f)