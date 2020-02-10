In the final 12.6 seconds, Kavon Russell made two free throws to tie, added two more to go ahead and then blocked Isaiah Brown’s attempted game-winner at the buzzer. Kewanee beat Peoria Quest 70-68 on Friday.

The Kewanee student section streamed onto the floor and mobbed Russell after the horn sounded to celebrate the comeback victory.

“Nerve racking through the first three quarters,” said Russell. “We stuck to it, kept our heads. It means a lot to know that we can keep our heads and still win a game.”

Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis emerged from the locker room celebration drenched shirt to shoes.

“I never doubted us, I just thought, ‘Man, something like a miracle’s got to happen here.’” said Lewis. “And the miracle was the kids stayed composed, kept digging. You know, stayed within the game plan. Kept switching defenses up. Kept grinding and made some big free throws at the end. Some big time defensive stops at the end.”

And Russell delivered on nearly every possession in the last three minutes.

“We kept giving the ball to Kavon,” Lewis said. “Make plays, give the ball to Kavon. Make plays. And he kept making plays. Making free throws in a big-time atmosphere. That’s what a four-year varsity guy does, right there.”

It was a tug-of-war on the sidelines, as well. As Quest coach Dustin Brooks matched Lewis substitution by substitution.

“He was one step ahead of me all night,” Lewis said. “Thought we’d get a matchup, and then he’d sub, take us out of our matches. We’d got to zone, and he put shooters in that made some big time shots. I definitely got out-c0ached tonight. But my kids outplayed them. That’s all I can ask for.”

With 2:53 remaining, Quest led by 10 points — 64 to 54.

It was one more of many 10-point leads built by Quest throughout the game. Time and again, Quest took the ball straight in for a layup, building a comfortable margin whenever Kewanee would chip away at their advantage.

But, as it turned out, it would be Quest’s last.

Niko Powe made a basket-and-one, driving in for a layup and drawing the foul with 2:26 left. But Quest came out of the timeout and Brown took the inbounds pass in for an uncontested shot.

At the other end, Tayvian Taylor nailed a baseline 3-pointer, making it 66-60 with 1:40 left.

Quest went up by eight on Don Guyton’s offensive rebound putback.

With 1:09 to go Powe stole the ball back under Kewanee’s own bucket and got it to Taylor for the layin.

With 43 seconds left Russell had a steal and a layup to make it 68-64.

After Marcus Gulley missed a free throw, Russell scored on a pullup jumper in the lane to make it 68-66 at 23.4 seconds.

Kewanee got the ball back when Russell deflected the Quest inbounds pass off Brown. Then Kewanee set up for Russell to take the ball to the lane, where he was fouled.

At 12.6 seconds Russell made two foul shots to tie. Quest attempted to inbounds and threw the ball out of bounds around midcourt — giving it back to Kewanee under its own hoop.

Again Kewanee went to Russell. He took the ball in on the isolation and drew another foul. Russell made both with 2.5 seconds left.

Quest still had one play left. Russell guarded Brown, who attempted a 3-pointer. Russell got his hand on the ball, deflecting the shot as the buzzer sounded.

Kewanee, which ordinarily shoots 55 percent on free throws, made 12 of 13.

Russell had 34 points. His most electrifying play was the fast break dunk with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter that cut Quest’s lead to six, 58-52.

Carson Sauer had 18 points, 12 coming on close-in shots in the third and fourth quarters. Powe had nine points and Taylor added seven.

For Quest, Jamar McCall had 17 points, Brown had 16 points and Guyton had 13 points.