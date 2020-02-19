Class 2A Wilmington Sectional basketball

“Heartbreak” is the word of the day for Prairie Central and Fieldcrest Tuesday. The Hawks and Knights both suffered tough losses that ended their respective season in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Wilmington Sectional girls’ basketball tournament.

Seneca 50, Prairie Central 49

The final indicates a one-point loss, but the Hawks really didn’t give themselves a chance in the last few seconds of the game as they dropped a 50-49 decision to Seneca in the evening’s first game.

“You lose the game by one point, but it didn’t come down to that last play,” Prairie Central head coach Darrelynn Dunn said. “It came down to not making enough plays in that third quarter. We dug a big hole, we get down eight or nine in that situation and now you have to claw back.”

That dreadful third period (the middle part of it of it, really) created issues for the Hawks. After taking the lead on an Elly Haberkorn basket 1½ into the game, PC did not trail until Madison Bromberek scored inside for the Irish, putting them up 28-27 with 4:46 to go in the third quarter.

Seneca then reeled off the game’s next six points to build a 34-27 advantage with 3:29 left in the period.

A Haberkorn basket slowed down the run, but only mildly as Arberita Jashari nailed a 3-pointer and Cassidy Draves hit from 18 feet to give Seneca a 39-29 lead.

Prairie Central then began its first comeback effort on baskets from Haberkorn and Madison Kinkade to end the quarter with PC down 39-33.

The Hawks kept the pressure up with two more Kinkade deuces that made it a 39-37 game with 6:04 remaining. What came back to haunt PC were the missed free throws between the Kinkade hoops.

A harbinger of doom for the Hawks came when Seneca got a basket after a flurry that eventually saw the ball in Jashari’s hands. She buried a 3-pointer to get the lead back to five, at 42-37.

Kinkade scored again to make it 42-9 with 4:56 left in the game, but the Irish responded with six straight points. The last two came when Jashari intentionally threw an inbound pass off of Haberkorn’s back, retrieved it and scored inside.

It was a 50-41 when the Hawks made their final charge in the final two minutes.

Mariya Sisco scored on a drive and the PC pressure was creating turnovers. Also, the Irish were having trouble at the line, they missed the front of the bonus twice down the stretch.

Madison Kinkade scored in the paint and Haberkorn added a put-back to get the Hawks to within one possession, at 50-47, with 44 seconds left.

Brooklyn Giertz missed the front end of the bonus with 19.7 seconds to go and the Hawks came flying back and got a basket from Sisco to make it 50-49. But PC did not foul and allowed Seneca to run off the final 10 seconds.

“We didn’t make enough plays, it’s that simple,” Dunn said. “At the end of the day, we missed a lot of layups, a lot of open shots we didn’t convert. We didn’t make enough plays to win the basketball game.”

Haberkorn finished with 14 points for the Hawks (28-6) and Madison Kinkade scored 12. Emma Kinkade chipped in 11 points, Mariya Sisco added 8 and Becca Conlisk and Chloe Sisco each had 2 points.

Jashari led Seneca with 24 points.

JCA 52, Fieldcrest 42, OT

The second game was a thriller from start to finish but Joliet (Catholic) was too much as the Angels bounced the Knights 52-42 in overtime.

“I thought we battled,” Fieldcrest head coach Mitch Neally said. “The fact that they have two D-1 players on the floor makes for a tough matchup.”

The tempo of the game was slow as the defenses dictated what was happening. Neither side could really gain an edge until the end. The turning point might have come when the Knights’ best defender — Nevada Park — fouled out late in regulation.

“That’s when (Jasmine Brown) started to get more drives, we didn’t do as good job on her on the help side,” Neally said. He added that Park had done an excellent job on Brown before fouling out.

Brown finished the game with 19 points to pace the Angels, but 16 came in the fourth quarter and overtime. Neally said the Knights simply did not have an answer.

Fieldcrest actually had things going its way early, even though the tempo was not in its favor. The Knights led 9-5 after one quarter, but only scored six in the second frame and went into the locker room knotted at 15-15.

Each side scored 10 points in the third period, making it 25-25. Each side then put up 15 points on the fourth quarter, ending the regulation all even at 40-40. Ashlyn May scored eight points for Fieldcrest in the fourth.

Unfortunately, the Knights ran out of gas, managing just two Ella Goodrich free throws in the extra frame.

“We definitely had our chances, we just didn’t make the key plays when we needed to,” Neally said. “In a sectional game like this, every possession is huge.”

May led Fieldcrest (28-5) with 12 points and Hannah Baker tossed in 9 markers as the Knights completed their best season in program history. Goodrich checked in with 8 points, Samantha Vazquez scored 7 and Alyx Carls netted 6 points.