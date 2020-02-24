ROCK ISLAND — Kewanee senior Gage Behnke returns to the state swimming championships.

He qualified in four events in the athletes with disabilities category on Saturday during the Illinois High School Association sectional boys swimming and diving meet at Rock Island High School.

Behnke did it by knocking huge swaths of time off his qualifying marks of a year ago.

His biggest improvement was in the 200 freestyle. His finish of 3:49.16 was almost a minute better than last year’s mark.

He finished the 50 freestyle in 41.41, an improvement of nearly 6 seconds. His 100 freestyle time was 22 seconds better at 1:38.06.

He chipped 5 seconds off his 100 breaststroke at 3:00.53.

The field in the athletes with disabilities is larger than last season, when Behnke took fifth in one event and sixth in three others. There will be nine competitors at the state meet, which will be Friday and Saturday at Evanston Township High School. However, Behnke is one of only five who qualified in all four events.

Moline won the team title at Saturday’s sectional, capturing firsts in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the 50 and 100 individual freestyles and diving. LaSalle-Peru was second and Dunlap was third.

Kewanee placed eighth with 48 points and Wethersfield was ninth with 19 points.

With the exception of diving and the 100-yard butterfly, in which the first- and second-place finishers qualified for state, only event winners advanced.

Wethersfield’s Colton Mosley took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.29. Miles McIntyre of Quincy Notre Dame was first in 1:00.15 and Zach Nelson of LaSalle-Peru was second in 1:01.48. Kewanee’s Eathan Newton was 19th in the event in 1:15.93, while Cody Mosley was 21st in 1:17.89.

Cody Mosley also was 18th in the 100 freestyle in 59.33 and Colton Mosley was seventh in the 50 freestyle in 22.76 seconds.

Kewanee’s Connor Bryan finished third in what was a fast 100 butterfly. Bryan’s time was 55:02 seconds. Joe Ovanic of L-P was first in 51.16, just shy of the sectional record of 51.11 set by Bryan Bohman of Moline in 2009. QND’s McIntyre made the qualifying cut of 52.07 in 51.49.

Also in the 100 butterfly for Kewanee was Emmitt Brokaw, who was 18th in 1:02.71.

Bryan competed in other individual event: He was ninth in the 50 freestyle in 23:34. Brokaw was 18th in 25.37.

Kewanee was in two relays. The 200 medley of Jasper Brokaw, Newton, Bryan and Emmitt Brokaw was sixth in 1:53.92 while the 200 freestyle relay of Bryan, the Brokaws and Calvin DeSplinter was seventh in 1:39.31.

Jasper Brokaw was 15th in the 200 medley in 2:32.50 and 16th in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.03. DeSplinter was 18th in the 100 backstroke at 1:12.065.

In the 200 freestyle, DeSplinter was 17th in 2:17.76 and Memo Riggen was 19th in 2:39.11. In the 100 freestyle, Newton was 19th in 59.36 and Cristofer Fernandez was 22nd in 1:13.67.