The Olney Tigers ended their season with a hard fought loss to Carbondale Tuesday evening 46-44 at Effingham.

Their were 11 lead changes throughout the game and it was knotted 4-times in contest.

Olney fell behind early but battled back and knotted the score at 22-22 at the break.

In the third quarter Olney’s Braden Flanagan tied the score at 27-27, then put the Tigers in the lead with a bucket for a 29-27 lead. Carbondale tied it at 29 all on a James Baltz bucket.

Drew Blank hit a shot giving Olney a 31-29 lead and Braden Flanagan hit a bucket giving Olney a 33-29 lead with 3:31 to go in the third quarter.

Carbondale battled back and retook the lead at the end of the third quarter, 36-35.

In the fourth quarter it was an intense battle as it had been the entire game with Olney falling just short of advancing, 46-44.

The Tigers were led by Braden Flanagan with 22 points, shooting 8/17 for 47.1 percent, 4/8 from the field for 50 percent; 4/9 from beyond the arc for 44.4 percent; perfect from the line 2/2 for 100 percent; grabbed 2-rebounds; and 2-steals.

Chase Travis followed Flanagan with 12 points, shooting 4/9 for 44.4 percent; 4/6 from the field for 66.7 percent; 4/6 from the line for 66.7 percent; grab 8-defensive rebounds; 2-assists; 2-blocks; and 1-steal.

Other scorers were: Quinn Miller 5-points; Alec Kocher 3-points; and Drew Blank 2-points.

As a team the Tigers shot 15/37 for 40.5 percent; 9/20 from the field for 45 percent; 6/17 from beyond the arc for 35.3 percent; 8/12 for 66.7 percent; 16 rebounds (1-offensive, 14 defensive, 1 dead ball); 7-assists; 2-blocks; 5-steals; and committed 5-turnovers. (Statistics Courtesy of Josh Brown)

The Olney Tigers finished their season with a 16-14 overall record and 5-3 in the LIC.