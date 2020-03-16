Wethersfield Junior High held a “sendoff” ceremony for its girls volleyball teams on Friday — even after the Illinois Elementary School Association called off winter events, including the state series.

With the school’s pep band leading the way, the seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams marched through the halls of the school’s junior high and high school and the rest of the other student body applauded their accomplishments.

The eighth-grade team was preparing to participate in a sectional on Monday hosted by Wethersfield. The team had a 26-0 record and was coming off a third-place finish last season as seventh-graders.

The seventh-grade team was about to embark on the state quarterfinals in Pawnee. That team was 24-3.

“It was upsetting on how the season ended so abruptly, but it is something that is beyond our control,” Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent said. “ I told the girls, ‘I know it isn't what we wanted or dreamed of, but to let it be a motivator for the future.’”

Vincent said she was excited to begin the high school season and get the team back on the court.

The sendoff may have taken the sting off the disappointment, based on a video of the march. Players were smiling as they brought up the last part of the procession.

The sendoff “shows the girls how proud they have made the coaches, our school and community,” Vincent said. “These girls represent themselves very well on and off the court and all of them have very bright futures.”