When Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a disaster proclamation earlier this month, all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas, and historic sites were closed until further notice.

The IDNR has stated that it will work tirelessly with the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide information as to the schedule for safely reopening our state facilities.

What does this mean for those of us who enjoy spending time in the great outdoors?

It means that we will need to get creative. Rather than focusing on what we CANNOT do, or places that we CANNOT go - we can shift our thinking process to ponder the possibilities of what we CAN do within the safety limits imposed upon us by this pandemic of Coronavirus.

So what CAN we do? We can still go outside, go for walks, be in nature and enjoy the warming springtime weather.

We can create and expand our own outdoor areas, in effect making our own little mini parks to enjoy.

What about starting an herb garden? Setting up a tiny greenhouse in a sunny windowsill that needs a bit of tending every day? The Jiffy company makes little peat pellet greenhouses that come as complete kits, all you need are seeds and water. Seeds in both heirloom and organic varieties are now available at your local farm supply store.

Once the weather stays consistently above 50 degrees, it will be time for some outdoor gardening. Rather than clearing away last year’s leaf debris, consider letting it stay in place as the free and natural fertilizer that it is.

If you have started some herbs or vegetables indoors, they can be transplanted outside. As they grow and bloom, they will add food for the pollinators and seasoning for you!

Earlier this year, us folks here at Gibson House decided to turn our conventional-looking front yard into an unconventional cottage garden. The plan is quite simple.

We already have a little fence and archway over the front sidewalk, with flowerbeds in place along the edges. This year, we are going to mark out a mowers’ width path just inside the flowerbed areas and turn the middle area into more garden space.

This part of the yard gets full sun for 8 hours a day, so it will be the perfect place for some heirloom tomatoes and even a pole bean hut.

Right now we have planned the space and bought the seeds. Herbs, tomatoes and some flowers are already planted in little greenhouses on the kitchen windowsills.

There are also plans in the works for “gardening up” a few other areas in the yard that will be beneficial for wildlife and pollinators.

A wildlife plot of clover and flowers will be planted in a long strip right down the middle of the backyard, with a birdbath and butterfly dabbler at one end.

This plot will cut down on mowing time, and provide food and shelter for wildlife.