As an elite golfer, Rick LeHew wants consistency in how Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place orders are applied toward golf courses. As senior director for field operations for the Chicago District Golf Association, he has a plan for how courses can operate while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

"This is a state-wide mandate, but it seems like it's evolved into a county-by-county interpretation," said LeHew, who has all the downstate courses in his jurisdiction.

The Illinois State Police issued a cease-and-desist order to the Pekin Country Club to shut down. Meanwhile, the Peoria Park District put up barricades to keep people off its courses.

"The Pekin Country Club declared itself private, and remained open for golf and that was deemed OK," LeHew said. "Now it's closed. We need some consistency. We need someone from the governor's office to step up and make a ruling that settles this debate and is fair."

And there should be no difference in applying the orders to public and private courses, says LeHew.

"I don't like that," LeHew said. "Places like Weaver Ridge (a public course on private land) and Pekin Country Club (operate as) private. Public courses are closed. That's not right. It's not fair.”

LeHew has a plan he'd like the state to consider toward reopening all courses:

Pro shops and restaurants must be closed.Tee times booked online, at least 15 minutes apart.Maximum play is twosomes. "Foursomes, you have guys standing around at the tee and on the putting green, too close to each other," LeHew said.No carts at all. You have to walk the course.Pull all the flags and raise the cups. "Golfers know when a putt is good," LeHew said. "Raise the cups, and you don't have people reaching down in there."No rakes in the bunkers.

"The idea is to eliminate all touches," LeHew said. "Golf courses are not equipped to issue carts to every person and limit them to one person per cart. And you'd have to clean the cart each time it's used. No touches. So you eliminate it."

"Put the proper guidelines in place and they will work," LeHew said. "Half the people will be eliminated by the no-carts rule. Yes, there will be room for fewer people to play.

"But at least someone gets to play golf."