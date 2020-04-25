Kewanee residents affirmed their interest in having a summer youth sports season, even one shortened by the novel coronavirus lockdown.

After just two days of soliciting input from residents, 140 people said they wanted to have their children take part in Kewanee Park District youth baseball or softball. That held true even when it was explained the season might just be for a handful of weeks.

“People want their kids to play,” said Brian Johnson, director of the Kewanee Park District.

The response exceeded expectations.

“It really surprised me,” said Johnson. “It surprised the commissioners as well. No negatives.”

Last year, the park district organized teams and leagues for nearly 500 youth.

The willingness to play is strong Johnson said, especially after more than a month under the governor’s stay-in-place order.

“People are ready to get their kids out of the house,” he said. “I can’t blame them. Hopefully we’ll have that and a soccer season as well.”

To back that up, Johnson said the city parks are being used even with the restrictions of social distancing and the closing down of playground equipment.

“Three of the five parks have walking trails,” he said, “and they’re packed with people. They are social distancing, but they are out there.”

All that’s needed now is an all clear from public health officials and the governor, which presumably will be no earlier than June 1.

“We’ll do whatever we can do as soon as we can do it,” Johnson said.