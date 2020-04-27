Cole Kmet grew up in the Chicago suburb of Lake Barrington and played football and baseball for St. Viator. He cheered for Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and former star tight end Greg Olsen. His dad, Frank, played on the Bears' practice squad in the early 1990s.

Now, Kmet gets to suit up for his hometown team.

The Bears addressed one of their biggest weaknesses on a struggling offense by drafting the Notre Dame tight end with the No. 43 overall pick Friday night before adding Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson at No. 50.

"I was just so pumped up," Kmet said.

Bears tight ends combined for just 395 yards last season and none had more than 91 all year. They now have 10 on their roster after taking the sure-handed, 6-foot-6 Kmet, who started 11 games as a junior last season after missing the first two because of a broken collarbone. He caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

General manager Ryan Pace said he had opportunities to trade down in the draft with both picks. He stuck with what he had and jumped at the chance to take Kmet, the only tight end to go in the first two rounds.

"You're always, I think, looking at supply and demand," Pace said. "You know what positions thin out fast."

The Bears were busy on Saturday, adding a pair of fifth-round picks to go with the one they already had.

The Bears traded a 2021 fourth-rounder to Minnesota to take Tulsa defensive end Trevis Gipson in the fifth round at No. 155 overall, hoping he can develop into a threat on the edge. They grabbed Georgia Southern cornerback Kindle Vildor eight picks later.

They acquired a third selection in the round when they traded up with Philadelphia to draft speedy Tulane receiver Darnell Mooney at No. 173. They spent their final two picks on offensive linemen, taking Colorado's Arlington Hambright at 226 and Tennessee State's Lachavious Simmons at 227.