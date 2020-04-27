The Fisher Bunnies officially have the best helmet in Illinois -- at least according to those voting on Twitter.

The Class 1A school beat out 8A Minooka on Sunday to win the inaugural Illinois Helmet Challenge, coordinated by Glenview Glenbrook South counselor and coach Travis Myers.

Fisher is a member of the Small Division of the Heart of Illinois Conference along with Tremont.

The Bunnies beat out 163 other helmets -- in seven head-to-head matchups -- in a bracket-style competition run on Twitter. The white helmet features a fierce orange bunny face above the face mask, its ears streaked back atop the crown. The program also gives out carrot-shaped pride stickers.

"This was a blast to run. When I first started I thought it would be just a fun little thing to do. It turned into way more than that!" Myers said on Twitter. "Thank you to all that engaged, participated, voted, and interacted.

"I hope this provided some escape for us all, but especially the seniors across the state who are losing out on being a second semester senior. I feel for you and wish you all the best! I hope you enjoyed this."

Five Journal Star-area helmets advanced to the round of 32: Pekin, Peoria High, Dunlap, Canton and Princeton. Princeton -- and its Cincinnari Bengals-style white and blue helmet -- eventually made the quarterfinals.

Fisher also has qualified for the National High School Football Helmet Tournament, which also will be run online at @hshelmettourney on Twitter.