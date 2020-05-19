The Kewanee Wiffle Ball League plans to reconvene 5 p.m. Friday at McKinley Park. They’re playing one game with a pitcher and three fielders to a side to raise money for charity while trying to adhere to the strictures of social distancing.

The players — all recent members of the Kewanee High School baseball team — are raising money for Kewanee’s food pantry.

McKinley Park doesn’t have a diamond. Just a backstop. No stands for spectators, either. So the idea is the game can take place while people mill about or take their exercise hour in the park while the game is going on. They intend to post signs promoting social distancing.

The game’s rules will be modified so the players don’t touch each other. Players will be masked. Fielders will throw to the pitcher instead of first base for putouts, for instance. And the umpires — T.J. Arzola and Diego Jackson — will be disinfecting the equipment after every half-inning.

For an endeavor born in the hours after Friday’s stadium lightning, it gained steam quickly over the weekend.

“We went to a bonfire at Haley Heeren’s house,” said Willie Terry, a student and football player at Illinois College. “There was a senior slideshow. Watching it, we remembered when we played at McKinley.”

A few years ago the players had formed a plastic ball league, ran a schedule, even did play-by-play of their games and posted highlight videos through the Twitter account at @ktownwiffle. A little structure to their adolescent pastime.

They are trying to recapture that sense of nostalgia, true, but as young men with an eye to the times, they recognize their responsibilities and want to play for charity.

“We were just talking about how we used to play, how much fun it was,” said Simeon Campbell, a graduating senior. “We really can’t do that now. But we can take a good thing and make it better.”

So, while the players are taking their swings at that devilishly sliding plastic ball, friends Heeren and Gracey Damron will be at a collection point accepting donations for the food pantry.

If nothing else, the players and umpires will also toss money into the pot every time one of them hits a home run in the sixth inning.

For an endeavor that was a twinkling of an idea on Friday night, things have progressed quickly. Over the weekend the players built a strike zone board, eliminating the need for a catcher. They also purchased a new set of equipment.

They’ve asked Campbell’s father, Tom, a professional singer, to do the national anthem. And Jackson, who is enlisting in the Air Force, will make the ceremonial first pitch.

If nothing else, they demonstrated a knack for online marketing. They’ve been using Twitter to generate interest.

“Let’s build up hype for one game,” said Terry. “Get some donations. Have something good. It’s not about the boys getting together. It’s about entertaining some folks, helping people who really need it.”

They’ve already posted “baseball card” profiles of the participants on their Twitter account, each with a humorous scouting report. Terry’s, for instance, noted he “never got to run the bases.” Samuel Burkhart’s said he “hit a walkoff his freshman year after eating a pound burger.” Logan Zarvell’s said he “peaked at freshman year.”

The teams are divided into their collegiate loyalties.

Team Iowa will be wearing black. It features Zarvell, who will attend Saint Ambrose, Griffin Tondreau, who attends the University of Iowa, Burkhardt, and Blaine Pickering, a pitcher-catcher committed to the University of Dubuque.

Team Illinois will be in the jerseys of the old American Legion team. It includes Terry and his brother, Trenton, who will also be attending Illinois College, Campbell, who is going to Black Hawk College, and Corbin VanDeSampel.

A poll that’s up on the Twitter account shows more fan support for Team Illinois than Team Iowa. Tuesday morning it showed 65.3% for the blue-clads.

While incidental to the charity component, are the players, who’ve been idled by the stay-in-place provisions, in “game shape”?

“We’ve been in our backyards, working out,” Campbell said. “We’re as good as I remember.”