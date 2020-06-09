Karissa Roman switched sides.

Not teams. Just sides, as in from right to left.

During a redshirt senior season in which she was suffering from back pains, Roman unlearned everything she knew about high jumping from her right and learned to approach the bar from her left, incorporating cleaner body mechanics.

The move took her to new heights — a personal best 5 foot 11.25 inches — and all-American status as a qualifier for the NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships.

“She’s had an interesting journey,” said Missouri women’s track coach Brett Halter, who said Roman’s change came under the guidance of a new jumps coach, Iliyan Chamov, a Bulgarian who was an NAIA champion with Lindenwood, Mo. “She jumped her entire life from the right side, developed some debilitating back issues. The thought was, perhaps she can learn to jump from the other side and we won’t beat up the back so much.”

Something had to be done.

In truth, Roman had struggled to build on her personal bests from high school, when she cleared 5-foot-8 and won Class 1A state titles in 2014 and 2015 while wearing the blue and silver of the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op. She graduated from Wethersfield in 2015.

At Missouri, she cleared 5-7 as a freshman and 5-8.75 as a sophomore. Even though she had a best jump of 5-9.75 as a junior, most meets she was clearing between 5-7 and 5-8.75.

Halter said the change in technique required perseverance. Mastering the fundamentals was more complicated than learning to be a baseball switch hitter. Halter said it was more akin to a pitcher learning to throw with the other hand — but with equal velocity and control.

She needed that redshirt year to retool her technique, learning to plant and explode her jumps off her weakside foot.

“She’d taken to it quicker than I ever imagined,” Halter said, saying Chamov provided updates, chronicling her ups and downs, bragging on her progress.

“The fact she even started on the path is a testament to her character,” Halter said. “In her redshirt year it started to take hold; it was going to really work.”

Getting back to a performance level was one thing. But the real challenge was exceeding her previous limits.

Halter said there is a technical level of motor-neural learning for track and field: How does the body respond to the rigors of competition when it is under duress of the sort that happens at championship meets?

By the time the 2020 indoor season came along, Roman was ready to answer that question.

On Feb. 7 at the Missouri Open, she went 5-11.25. Not only was it her personal best, it was the fourth-best jump in school history. That performance, coupled with three performances of medalist quality, ranked her 11th nationally in the event.

She placed in a tie for seventh at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 29 at College Station. She had three scratches at 5-9.75, going out at 5-7.25.

Although the national championship was canceled by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Roman nevertheless received All-America recognition by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, which was announced on May 26.

When the announcement came, she tweeted: “It’s only up from here.”

Certainly, she’s looking to extend the trajectory of improvement she’s demonstrated indoors to the 2021 outdoor season.

Roman, now a graduate student aiming for a master’s in business administration, has decided to stick around one more season — her sixth. She, like a dozen other Missouri athletes, are taking advantage of the extended eligibility offered by the NCAA.

Twice she has been an NCAA West preliminary qualifier in the outdoor high jump. In 2018 she finished 21st with a jump of 5-8.75. In 2017 she was 24th with a jump of 5-8.5.

In addition to her personal achievements, Halter said Roman has become a team captain, demonstrating leadership by example and vocal encouragement when necessary.

On Monday, the Southeastern Conference selected Roman and another teammate to be a member of the community service team. She and redshirt sophomore Jayson Ashford of Fairview Heights were chosen for their commitment to community service in the Columbia, Missouri, area.

Even with a full class schedule and a competition travel schedule, Roman volunteered for more than 62 hours of community service. She has volunteered for the Food Bank, the Susan G. Komen Race, Special Olympics, area high school track meets and the Mizzou Youth Experience.

Her outreach also included 14 hours for the Bright Thailand Foundation.

Roman earned indoor all-American status with two other Missouri teammates, sophomore Roberto Vilches, a native of Mexico City, Mexico, in the high jump, and redshirt junior, Ja’Mari Ward of Cahokia, Illinois, school record-holder in the long jump.

Roman, whose parents are Kelly and Scott, was also all-state in the hurdles as a high schooler. She placed seventh in the 300 hurdles in 2015 coming in at 46.73 seconds and eighth in the event in 2014 in 47.27 seconds. She was part of the IHSA all-academic team in 2015.

Roman did not respond to requests through the Mizzou Strategic Communications department for an interview.