The boys at Kewanee High School were the last set of athletes to start weight training and conditioning under Stage 1 of the return-to-play guidelines.

Football coach Brad Swanson was there to greet them on Wednesday morning with the dial on his own enthusiasm meter turned up high.

"I texted my buddies this morning," said Swanson. "Feels like Christmas morning. So excited to see my guys. Very, very excited."

Swanson’s group — which will meet on Monday and Wednesday and on alternating Fridays — worked stations in the weight room before heading out to the football field where assistant coach Cody Butler was there for conditioning drills.

While Swanson was stoked, the goals for this week’s sessions are modest.

"Basically, just get our guys back in the weight room," he said. "We’re not trying to break records or anything. Have a nice little workout. Nothing too strenuous."

Acclimation is the buzzword in Swanson’s sessions. As the athletes become acclimated to a regular workout schedule, bodies can get prepared to push more heavy weight when schools move to Stage 2.

That’s when spotters will be allowed on the heavier lifts.

Out at Kewanee Stadium, Butler oversaw the leg workout routines. Swanson said it’s about being able to generate small bursts of speed. "Not interested in the mile in football," Swanson said. "Bursts, bursts, bursts."

For Swanson, the return was a full day. He’s overseeing the weight room from 8 a.m. to 11. Then he has driver’s education ride-along duties from noon to 4 p.m. Two other fitness groups are scheduled in the afternoon.

Under the Stage 1 guidelines, workout groups are limited to a supervisor and nine student athletes. Presently, Swanson has 54 athletes on his schedule.

For these first sessions, the athletes got some say in their assigned pods. "The ones that responded to me, got their assigned time," Swanson said.

"Once we move into the next phase — groups of 50 — I’ll do a little bit more control."

The groups are not football only. Swanson said soccer players and basketball players have also signed up for the training. "We’re all in this together," he said.