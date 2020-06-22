Monday

Jun 22, 2020 at 12:03 PM


BASEBALL


Kewanee A’s 8U (8-7)


At Davenport, Iowa


Saturday, June 20


Quad City Area Knights 15, Kewanee A’s 2


Davenport North Wildcats 8, Kewanee A’s 7


Kewanee A’s 12, Quad City Cannons 7


Sunday, June 21


Rage Black 20, Kewanee A’s 9


Kewanee A’s 15, Macomb Bombers 5


Mayhem Barnstormers 11, Kewanee A’s 9


Kewanee A’s 9U (3-2)


At TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf, Iowa


Saturday, June 20


NL Rebels Black 14, Kewanee A’s 7


Kewanee A’s 16, Lancer Baseball Scarlet 4


At Crow Creek Park, Bettendorf, Iowa


Sunday, June 21


Kewanee A’s 13, Minoso Travelers 5


Kewanee A’s 19, O’Fallon Athletics 3


NL Rebels Black 13, Kewanee A’s 1


Kewanee A’s 10U (2-4)


Kewanee A’s 11U (9-4)


At Recplex, Burlington, Iowa


Saturday, June 20


Kewanee A’s 10, Fairfield Cougars 1


Kewanee A’s 5, LBC Stewart 3


Sunday, June 21


Bombs Away 7, Kewanee A’s 4


Kewanee A’s 12U Blue (0-3)


Kewanee A’s 12U Red (4-6)


Kewanee A’s 14U (5-3)


Illinois Dynasty 17U (13-0-2)


At Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston, Wisconsin


Friday June 19


Illinois Dynasty 2, Sports AdvantEdge 0


Saturday, June 20


Illinois Dynasty 13, Cottage Grove Sluggers


Sunday, June 21


Illinois Dynasty 8, Sports AdvantEdge 2


Illinois Dynasty 4, Pride 2


SOFTBALL


Kewanee Ballhawks 04 15U (10-0)


At Kent Stein Park, Muscatine, Iowa


Friday, June 19


Kewanee Ballhawks 15U 5, Midwest Adrenaline 16U 0


Saturday, June 20


Kewanee Ballhawks 11, Nationals 05 1


Kewanee Ballhawks 7, Knox County Crush 3


Sunday, June 21


Kewanee Ballhawks 5, Midwest Sluggers 0


Kewanee Ballhawks 5, Homer Heat 0


Kewanee Ballhawks 8, Chicago Texas Glory 4


Kewanee Ballhawks 12U Red (8-4)


At Westbrook Park, DeWitt, Iowa


Saturday, June 20


DBQ Expos 5, Kewanee Ballhawks 1


Kewanee Ballhawks 3, Quad Cities Midwest Sluggers 2


Capital City Wahoos 7, Kewanee Ballhawks 2


Sunday, June 21


Kewanee Ballhawks 1, Knox County Crush 0


Heartland Havoc Heartbreakers 3, Kewanee Ballhawks 0


Kewanee Ballhawks 09 12U (5-9-2)


At TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf, Iowa


Saturday, June 20


Cedar Rapids Blue Devils White 7, Kewanee Ballhawks 6


Stolfa 7, Kewanee Ballhawks 6


Dubuque Aftershock 8, Kewanee Ballhawks 3


Sunday, June 21


Kewanee Ballhawks 10, DRBA Running Reds 7


Kewanee Ballhawks 10, Aces 6


IV Aftershock 9, Kewanee Ballhawks 2


QC Firebirds 03 (16U) (2-1-1)