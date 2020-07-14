Athletics directors at the state’s high schools conferred in a video conference call on Monday to discuss implementation of Phase 4 of the return-to-play guidelines and the impact stemming from additional restrictions by the Illinois High School Association last week.

Kewanee athletics director Tim Atwell provided notes from the meeting.

The new rules require mask-wearing by all players, coaches and trainers indoors, limit practices to 50 persons and prohibit physical contact between participants.

All eyes will be on the IHSA on Wednesday, July 22. That’s when its board of directors meets again. If the IHSA is to have a plan of action heading into the start of school, the board must vote on it then. The first practices of the fall season are scheduled to begin Aug. 10.

One school shared its experiences after someone tested positive for the new coronavirus. Their representative said the local health department asked for a lot of information and wanted phone numbers and details on the student’s whereabouts. They recommended that schools maintain excellent attendance records and to have relevant phone numbers ready.

Football blocking equipment, such as sleds and shields can be used so long as they are sanitized after use. Participants in outdoors weight training do not have to wear masks. Football players must be masked because they cannot maintain a social distance.

Only the health department and the local school board can authorize that a student participate without wearing a mask.

High school marching bands and cheerleaders must stay within the limit of 50 people.

Another point of emphasis: The IHSA is not going to enforce the Phase 4 guidelines. Rather, schools will have to respond to the Illinois Department of Health and its local branch should there be an outbreak.

In other related news:

The Journal Star in Peoria reported that Dunlap High shut down its summer football conditioning program over the weekend when a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

"We shut down ourselves, it was our decision," coach Brett Cazalet said. "The school this afternoon is meeting with the health department to get some guidance.

The Southern Illinoisan reported that DuQuoin and Pinckneyville planned to restart summer workouts this week. Both Perry County programs had suspended summer activities after a positive test of DuQuoin student-athlete. DuQuoin athletic director and football coach Derek Beard said his school would resume on Tuesday. Pinckneyville AD and basketball coach Bob Waggoner said its workouts would also start.

The Southern Illinoisan reported that Roxana AD Mark Briggs sent an email to the IHSA on Sunday outlining a proposal to move some sports out of their traditional seasons, writing: "It's imperative that we show everyone that we are trying to reduce the spread. … but I am also not in favor of our kids losing any more opportunities. I felt like I needed to do my part to get the kids back into the game."

Under Briggs’ plan, baseball, softball, boys and girls track, and boys tennis would become fall sports this year. Football, volleyball, wrestling and cross country would shift from fall to spring.

Briggs’ outline also included recommended dates. Baseball and softball's postseason would start Oct. 12 and end Nov. 2. Basketball season would begin a week early and end by March 6, but also have a dead period Dec. 16-Jan. 4. Football and volleyball season would begin practices March 1 with the first games on March 19 and state title games June 10-11.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Thomas DeVore, a lawyer from the St. Louis area, has sued the IHSA, claiming the group exceeded its authority when it amended Phase 4 guidelines last week.

The suit was filed on behalf of his two children, athletes who will be seniors in Hillsboro Community School District No. 3. The lawsuit says that change came after a COVID-19 outbreak at Lake Zurich High School. According to a July 7 email included in the filing, the school saw positive tests among 10 students who participated in Lake Zurich sports camps, along with one parent who was hospitalized. Subsequently, the governor’s deputy governor for education sent IHSA executive director Craig Anderson a note saying the IDPH was requiring sports participants indoors to wear masks and ban physical contact among athletes.

The lawsuit claims the rules are "the illegal product of collusion between state agencies, Anderson and the IHSA," and that the IHSA exceeded its authority in following those directives.

DeVore is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would prevent the IHSA from enforcing the new restrictions.

This story includes content from Tribune Content Agency and Gannett publications.