LOCAL UPDATE

Mac’s Monday Night Golf League: Larry Dziengel, Steve Brackett and Bob Downs each turned in a 37 from the gold tees as 19th Hole scored a 126 to 137 victory over Johnson Appliance. For Johnson Appliance, Jeff Carrasca shot a 38 from the blue tees for a net 30. After nine weeks, 19th Hole moved into second place with VDV Building, both at 5-2-2, and trailing Cerno’s 6-2-1 by one game. VDV did its share with a 139 to 145 victory over Cerno’s, with Rod Scott shooting a net 33 for VDV. In the other match, Sean Greene had a net 32 as TMS Storage beat Illini Tap 141 to 143.

ILLINOIS UPDATE

Chicago Sky: Azura Stevens had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and 10 assists, and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 82-79 on Tuesday night. Allie Quigley and Cheyenne Parker scored 15 points apiece and Kahleah Copper 11 for Chicago (4-1). Arike Ogunbowale had 26 points and five assists for Dallas (2-3). Kayla Thornton scored 13 points and Allisha Gray added 12. Ogunbawale made a wide open layup to trim Dallas' deficit to 80-79 with 13.5 seconds left. After the Sky called timeout and the ball was moved to midcourt where, immediately after the inbound pass, the Wings trapped Vandersloot and forced a jumped ball. Dallas gained possession but, after a timeout, Parker had the last of her foul steals, poking the ball away from Dallas rookie Satou Sabally. Vandersloot made two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

WNBA: Players urged people to vote against Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator running to keep her seat in Georgia. Players from the Atlanta team, as well as players from the Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury, wore "Vote Warnock" on T-shirts before their games on Tuesday. Loeffler had a different perspective, blasting the league in a statement Tuesday night blast and decrying what she calls "cancel culture." Raphael Warnock is pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

NBA: Devin Booker made a turnaround jumper over Paul George as time expired, capping a 35-point performance and giving the Phoenix Suns a 117-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Brooklyn beat Milwaukee 119-116 to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Miami Boston 111-106. Damian Lillard scored 21 points and Carmelo Anthony hit a big 3-pointer late to help Portland beat Houston 110-102. Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime and leading Dallas past Sacramento 114-110. T.J. Warren scored 32 points to send Indiana past Orlando 120-109.

IndyCar: Roger Penske has reversed course and decided not to allow fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23. It was a flip for Penske, who purchased the iconic speedway in January and has spent every day since upgrading his new showplace to prepare for his favorite race.

from local reports and wire services