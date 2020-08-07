7-6; 3 GB in third in AL Central

Up next: Fri-Sun vs. Indians, Mon-Wed at Tigers

Thursday: Christian Yelich hit his first career inside-the-park homer and walked four times, helping the Brewers to the 8-2 win over the White Sox. Jedd Gyorko homered and drove in three runs for Milwaukee, and Mark Mathias had two hits and two RBIs. Josh Lindblom (1-0) struck out seven in five innings. Rookie phenom Luis Robert went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts as the White Sox’s Gio González (0-1) was charged with five runs, four earned, and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

10-3; in first in NL Central

Up Next: Fri-Sun at Cardinals, Tue-Wed at Indians

Thursday: Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and Kansas City stopped a six-game slide and snapped Chicago’s own six-game win streak with a 13-2 rout. Brad Keller (1-0), who opened the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus, struck out seven in five scoreless innings. Tyler Chatwood (2-1) allowed eight runs and 11 hits in 2 1/3 innings.

2-3; 4.0 GB in third in NL Central

Up next: Fri-Sun vs. Cubs, Mon-Wed vs. Pirates

Thursday: Game vs. Tigers, postponed because of COVID-19.

Marlins: Jonathan Villar hit a first-pitch leadoff homer to spark a robust offensive performance by the Miami Marlins, who beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 Thursday night to complete a startling four-game sweep and make Don Mattingly the winningest manager in franchise history. Miami is 6-1 and in first place in the NL East despite putting 18 players on the injured list before the series opener Tuesday. The Marlins were the "home" team because this was a makeup of a July 28 game that was to be held in Miami but postponed in the wake of the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak.

Athletics: Bench coach Ryan Christenson apologized for raising his arm during a postgame celebration in what looked like a Nazi salute. Christenson made the gesture while greeting closer Liam Hendriks following the A's 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Braves: Nick Markakis capped his first start of the season with a game-ending home run in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Indians: Beat the Reds 13-0 as José Ramírez hit a solo homer in the first inning and connected on a two-run shot during Cleveland's 10-run seventh.

Pirates: Kevin Newman's two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted Pittsburgh over Minnesota 6-5.